CDA asked to focus on better development

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called upon the Capital Development Authority to focus on better development of E-11 Markaz in order to facilitate the growth of business activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :

Addressing a delegation of Traders Welfare Association, E-11 that visited ICCI led by its Central Chairman Awais Sheikh, Ahmed Waheed said that ICCI in recent past had invited presidents of leading chambers of commerce and industry of the country and organized their meetings with prime minister, president and Federal ministers so that they could apprise them of the issues of business community, said a press release.

He hoped that government would take measures to address the highlighted issues of business community. He said that traders were worried over tax matters while business activities have declined greatly and urged the government to create conducive environment for businesses so that business activities could flourish. He assured the delegation that ICCI would cooperate in resolving key issues of their market.

Awais Sheikh, Central Chairman, Traders Welfare Association, E-11 Markaz said that businesses were suffering due to internal bickering of CDA and MCI as these organizations were not addressing issues of traders.

He said that CDA has not done any development work in any market for the last many years due to which conditions of markets have deteriorated and emphasized that CDA should start development in markets including E-11 Markaz. He also called upon Hafeez Sheikh, Adviser to PM on Finance to resolve the issue of Tier1 and Tier2 of retailers for tax purpose to save them from further troubles.

Tahir Abbasi, Senior Vice President and Saif ur Rehman Khan, Vice President ICCI said that MCI has made thousand percent increase in taxes without fulfilling the legal requirements, which should be immediately withdrawn.

They said that before increasing any tax rate, giving its advertisement in press and arranging public hearing were the key requirements, but MCI has increased taxes without completing these formalities, which was unjustified. They said that increase in trade license fee should also be withdrawn.