UrduPoint.com

CDA Assures To Remove Encroachments From Markets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2022 | 05:30 PM

CDA assures to remove encroachments from markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday assured to remove encroachments from markets in collaboration with traders associations to facilitate business activities in the Federal capital.

Talking to Fawad Waheed, Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Shahjahan Khan, Deputy Director General (Enforcement) CDA assured that he would take trade associations of concerned markets on board to remove the encroachments as their removal would be beneficial for the traders and revive the beauty of the federal capital.

He said that the Capital city was the face of Pakistan, but rising encroachments were creating problems for the business community and affecting the beauty of the city.

He said that CDA had already done the survey of many markets to identify the violations as the civic body had adopted a zero-tolerance policy against encroachments and added that representatives of Market Associations should share their contact numbers with Enforcement Directorate so that they could be taken on board to address this major issue in markets.

He said that three types of encroachments including pushcarts by outsiders in markets, violations by shopkeepers and constructions would be addressed by taking stakeholders on board.

He said that efforts are being made to remove the pushcarts set up under Ahsaas Program from markets to a separate location.

He said that the CDA was working on a plan to remove all showrooms from markets to move them to suitable locations as these were creating nuance in the markets. He said that CDA had adopted the policy of publishing advertisements in print media and a campaign on electronic media would also be run on various issues including removal of encroachments.  Speaking on the occasion Faad Waheedn said that the business community is facing great problems due to rising encroachments in markets and under CDA to take urgent measures to address this major issue.

He said that before launching operation against encroachments in any market, CDA should take the concerned traders association on board to resolve this issue amicably.

He urged the CDA to make one market as a model example for removal of encroachments, adding that the traders associations of all markets are ready to cooperate with CDA in this campaign as it is in the interest of traders.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Business Chamber Market Commerce Capital Development Authority Media All From Industry Share

Recent Stories

Nizamani after being attacked in Kabul returns hom ..

Nizamani after being attacked in Kabul returns home

2 hours ago
 Death anniversaries of Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, ..

Death anniversaries of Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, Patras Bukhari being observed ..

2 hours ago
 PM inaugurates refurbishment project of Units 5 a ..

PM inaugurates refurbishment project of Units 5 and 6 of Mangla Dam

2 hours ago
 Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

3 hours ago
 Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding t ..

Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding to any kind of aggression, Army ..

4 hours ago
 LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.