CDA Chairman assures to address issues of business community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (R) Anwar ul Haq said on Saturday that CDA would take all possible measures to address key issues to facilitate the business community for business development.

He said that efforts are underway to develop transparent and financially viable systems in CDA to better serve the citizens and the business community.

He said that CDA is working on an automated parking system to address the parking issue in markets and the Islamabad Citizen Club would soon be made operational.

He said this while talking to a delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) during its visit to the CDA Head Office led by Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President.

Anwar said that the CDA is ready to hand over public toilets and filtration plants to ICCI for their maintenance and operation on mutually agreed terms.

He said that CDA is also ready to hand over its hospital to ICCI for maintenance and operation after its upgrade.

He said that CDA is considering outsourcing the water supply and waste management systems to make them hassle-free services for the citizens.

He said that CDA is digitizing the land record to facilitate the business community and the citizens.

He also updated the business community about other important initiatives of CDA including the introduction of electric buses and, tree plantation drives to make Islamabad an environmentally friendly city.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry briefed the Chairman CDA about the key issues of the business community.

He urged the civic body to take urgent measures to address them. He said that ICCI is constructing water filtration plants in G series, which should be handed over to the Chamber for their maintenance and operations.

He urged the CDA to set up flower markets in Marakaz, complete the slaughter house project, operationalize the Citizens Club, and set up a wholesale poultry market in the Federal capital.

He urged the CDA to focus on the better development of all markets and replace all old sewerage lines in Islamabad with new ones to address sewerage issues.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI briefed the Chairman CDA about the issues of the industrial sector and stressed their early redressal.

Zafar Bakhtawari former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi former President ICCI, Ajmal Baloch, Raja Hassan Akhtar, Zahid Qureshi, Khalid Chaudhry, and others were in the delegation.