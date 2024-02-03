Open Menu

CDA Chairman Assures To Address Issues Of Business Community

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2024 | 05:54 PM

CDA Chairman assures to address issues of business community

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (R) Anwar ul Haq said on Saturday that CDA would take all possible measures to address key issues to facilitate the business community for business development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (R) Anwar ul Haq said on Saturday that CDA would take all possible measures to address key issues to facilitate the business community for business development.

He said that efforts are underway to develop transparent and financially viable systems in CDA to better serve the citizens and the business community.

He said that CDA is working on an automated parking system to address the parking issue in markets and the Islamabad Citizen Club would soon be made operational.

He said this while talking to a delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) during its visit to the CDA Head Office led by Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President.

Anwar said that the CDA is ready to hand over public toilets and filtration plants to ICCI for their maintenance and operation on mutually agreed terms.

He said that CDA is also ready to hand over its hospital to ICCI for maintenance and operation after its upgrade.

He said that CDA is considering outsourcing the water supply and waste management systems to make them hassle-free services for the citizens.

He said that CDA is digitizing the land record to facilitate the business community and the citizens.

He also updated the business community about other important initiatives of CDA including the introduction of electric buses and, tree plantation drives to make Islamabad an environmentally friendly city.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry briefed the Chairman CDA about the key issues of the business community.

He urged the civic body to take urgent measures to address them. He said that ICCI is constructing water filtration plants in G series, which should be handed over to the Chamber for their maintenance and operations.

He urged the CDA to set up flower markets in Marakaz, complete the slaughter house project, operationalize the Citizens Club, and set up a wholesale poultry market in the Federal capital.

He urged the CDA to focus on the better development of all markets and replace all old sewerage lines in Islamabad with new ones to address sewerage issues.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI briefed the Chairman CDA about the issues of the industrial sector and stressed their early redressal.

Zafar Bakhtawari former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi former President ICCI, Ajmal Baloch, Raja Hassan Akhtar, Zahid Qureshi, Khalid Chaudhry, and others were in the delegation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Water Visit Chamber Market Commerce Capital Development Authority All Industry

Recent Stories

Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan ..

Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai announces significan ..

1 minute ago
 DC Abbottabad finalizes preparations for general e ..

DC Abbottabad finalizes preparations for general elections 2024 in district Abbo ..

1 minute ago
 Poonam Panday refutes reports of her death

Poonam Panday refutes reports of her death

6 minutes ago
 Unlawful marriage: PTI founder, Bushra Bibi senten ..

Unlawful marriage: PTI founder, Bushra Bibi sentenced seven years imprisonment

3 minutes ago
 The Commission of Pakistan (ECP) completes all arr ..

The Commission of Pakistan (ECP) completes all arrangements for general election ..

3 minutes ago
 Asadullah Baloch reiterates to establish medical, ..

Asadullah Baloch reiterates to establish medical, engineering colleges in Panjgu ..

3 minutes ago
Hua Chunying calls on foreign journalists to repor ..

Hua Chunying calls on foreign journalists to report on China objectively, fairly

3 minutes ago
 SIA carries out multiple raids in Srinagar, Delhi ..

SIA carries out multiple raids in Srinagar, Delhi on pro-freedom camp

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan's support applauded by JKYML chairman for ..

Pakistan's support applauded by JKYML chairman for boosting Kashmiris morale

20 minutes ago
 Veteran television actor Khayyam Sarhadi remembere ..

Veteran television actor Khayyam Sarhadi remembered

20 minutes ago
 Green Pakistan project designed to maximize agricu ..

Green Pakistan project designed to maximize agricultural productivity: Fu Shuai

20 minutes ago
 Sindh's heavy bike rally took off for tourism prom ..

Sindh's heavy bike rally took off for tourism promotion

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business