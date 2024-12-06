CDA Chairman guarantees revenue reinvestment in local sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Nasir Mansoor Qureshi emphasized that Islamabad's business community faces numerous challenges, necessitating urgent resolution from concerned departments, particularly the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

He was speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected office bearers of the Traders Welfare Association (TWA) Jinnah Super Market, where he administered the oath to the new officials.

CDA Chairman/Chief Commissioner Chaudhry Mohammad Ali Randhawa attended the ceremony as Chief Guest, said a press release.

Prominent figures, including Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, Chairman of the Founder Group ICCI Tariq Sadiq, Secretary General of the United Business Group Zafar Bakhtawari, ICCI former Presidents Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Khalid Iqbal Malik, Khalid Javaid, Mian Shaukat Masood, and senior business leaders attended the ceremony.

Nasir Qureshi emphasized the crucial role of the business community in the country's economy but noted their neglect by authorities.

He urged that the revenue generated from the business sector be reinvested in the sector to improve amenities for both residents and businesses.

He also pledged ICCI’s full support for the CDA in addressing these issues.

Chaudhry Mohammad Ali Randhawa, Chairman CDA/Chief Commissioner Islamabad, assured that he and his team understand the community's issues and are committed to addressing them promptly and effectively with plans to allocate sector-generated revenue for local development.

In his address, TWA Jinnah Super Market President Assad Aziz highlighted issues like sewage, street lighting, toilet shortages, sanitation, and security as major concerns for the business community.

The newly elected office bearers of TWA Jinnah Super Market include Abdul Rehman Siddiqui as General Secretary, Fassihullah Khan as Senior Vice President, and Chaudhry Mohammad Ashraf as Vice President.