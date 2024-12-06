CDA Chairman Guarantees Revenue Reinvestment In Local Sector
Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Nasir Mansoor Qureshi emphasized that Islamabad's business community faces numerous challenges, necessitating urgent resolution from concerned departments, particularly the Capital Development Authority (CDA).
He was speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected office bearers of the Traders Welfare Association (TWA) Jinnah Super Market, where he administered the oath to the new officials.
CDA Chairman/Chief Commissioner Chaudhry Mohammad Ali Randhawa attended the ceremony as Chief Guest, said a press release.
Prominent figures, including Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, Chairman of the Founder Group ICCI Tariq Sadiq, Secretary General of the United Business Group Zafar Bakhtawari, ICCI former Presidents Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Khalid Iqbal Malik, Khalid Javaid, Mian Shaukat Masood, and senior business leaders attended the ceremony.
Nasir Qureshi emphasized the crucial role of the business community in the country's economy but noted their neglect by authorities.
He urged that the revenue generated from the business sector be reinvested in the sector to improve amenities for both residents and businesses.
He also pledged ICCI’s full support for the CDA in addressing these issues.
Chaudhry Mohammad Ali Randhawa, Chairman CDA/Chief Commissioner Islamabad, assured that he and his team understand the community's issues and are committed to addressing them promptly and effectively with plans to allocate sector-generated revenue for local development.
In his address, TWA Jinnah Super Market President Assad Aziz highlighted issues like sewage, street lighting, toilet shortages, sanitation, and security as major concerns for the business community.
The newly elected office bearers of TWA Jinnah Super Market include Abdul Rehman Siddiqui as General Secretary, Fassihullah Khan as Senior Vice President, and Chaudhry Mohammad Ashraf as Vice President.
Recent Stories
IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citizens under pretext of protest
Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme 13+ 5G is Built for Multitaske ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad
RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..
More Stories From Business
-
Commerce distributes awards at ‘Thal Desert Rally Ceremony's7 minutes ago
-
Delegation of food exporters received exceptional response from Malaysian businessmen: Coordinator7 minutes ago
-
China requested to develop two model industrial zones in Pakistan: Ahsan Iqbal46 minutes ago
-
SPI decelerates to 5.13%, shows decline of 0.34% on WoW basis46 minutes ago
-
FBR imposes withholding tax on wedding halls47 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's real estate prices soar 59 pct in five years57 minutes ago
-
Governor Mandokhail, Commerce Minister discuss development priorities in Quetta57 minutes ago
-
Eurozone GDP growth hits 2-year high, accelerates to 0.4% in Q31 hour ago
-
Transport link between Uzbek-Pakistan is significant for regional integration: Ambassador Alisher3 hours ago
-
Finance Minister launches ESG Sustain portal developed by SECP5 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago