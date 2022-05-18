CDA forms committee to prepare PC-1 for development of G-10 Markaz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :A delegation of Capital Development Authority (CDA) led by Syed Munawar Shah, Member Engineering here on Wednesday visited G-10 Markaz, and held a meeting with Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and the Office Bearers of Anjuman-e-Tijaran Awami Markaz, G-10, to discuss issues and undertake development works in the said market.

Habibullah Sheikh Deputy Director General Works, Sardar Khan Zimri Deputy Director General Water Management, Ali Asghar Deputy Director Markets and Roads Maintenance and Mian Irfan Deputy Director Streetlights were in the delegation.

Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President ICCI and Muhammad Abid Abbasi President Anjuman-e-Tijaran Awami Markaz G-10 briefed the CDA delegation about the key issues of the market.

They said that G-10 Markaz needed carpeting of roads, repair of existing footpaths and development of new footpaths, establishment of food street in the park, revival of link road, arrangements of lights in market and public park, construction of filtration plant and public toilet and approval of a flowers market in Awami Markat G-10.

They stressed the need to address these issues on priority to facilitate the growth of trade activities in G-10 Markaz.

They also thanked Chairman CDA Amer Ali Ahmed for sending a delegation of CDA to the market to address its issues and hoped that Chairman CDA would himself soon visit the market.

Speaking at the occasion, Syed Munawar Shah, Member Engineering announced to form a 3-member Committee comprising Habibullah Sheikh Deputy Director General Works, Sardar Khan Zimri Deputy Director General Water Management and Ali Asghar Deputy Director Markets & Roads Maintenance to prepare PC-1 for the development of G-10 Markaz and address its key issues in order to facilitate the trading community in business promotion.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President ICCI, Azhar Amin Secretary General Anjuman-e-Tijaran Awami Markaz G-10, Chairman Syed Kamran Kakakhel and others also spoke at the occasion.

They urged CDA to address the highlighted issues of G-10 Markaz and focus on its development on modern lines.