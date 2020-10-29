CDA to launch mobile app to address complaints in 72 hrs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed Thursday said the civic body was going to launch a mobile application to address the issues and complaints of the business community and citizens in 72 hours from the time of registration of complaint.

He along with Member Planning Dr Shahid Mehmood and Islamabad Capital Territory Director General Syeda Shafaq Hashmi, visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) for an interaction with the business community.

Speaking on the occasion he said the CDA in consultation with ICCI would allocate land for the establishment of a new industrial estate in Islamabad along the ring road on Rawat-Sihala Belt.

He said ICCI president would be invited in the CDA board meetings to get the input of the private sector and recommendation would be sent to the government to make him a member of CDA Board.

He said the CDA had now earmarked over 60 percent of its budget for the development works and many development projects including carpeting of main and street roads, improving sewerage and drainage system and restoring streetlights would be started soon.

He said out of 40,000 total street lights in Islamabad, the CDA had made 10 percent streetlights functional while the 90 percent would be made functional in less than two months.

Amir Ali Ahmed said the CDA would construct parking plazas in markets on public-private partnership basis for which tender would be floated soon.

He said 235 parks in Islamabad would be revived in 3 months, the abandoned sewerage treatment plant would be made functional and another contractor would be hired for improving sanitation services in the city.

He said complete redoing of IGP road would be started in December while Islamabad Expressway would be made signal free up to Rawat.

He said the CDA would encourage high rise buildings in a balanced manner. He said FAR charges had been halved and would be further liberalized.

He said the CDA would support ICCI initiatives for shopping festival and winter festival.

He said he would send his planning team to ICCI to discuss in detail the planning and approval regimes of commercial and industrial buildings to facilitate the business community.

ICCI President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan gave a detailed presentation to the CDA chairman on the key issues of the business community.

He said the sitting ICCI president should be made the CDA Board member to give representation to the voice of business community in the policy making of the civic authority.

He said the CDA in consultation with ICCI should establish a new industrial estate at an area of minimum 2000-acre land in Islamabad as the current industrial estates had saturated and potential investors were moving to other places.

He said the CDA should allow two or more bifurcations of adjacent industrial plots and sell additional land adjacent to the industrial plots on last auction rates.

He urged the CDA to provide free of charge plots for dispensary and mosque in the industrial area, besides deferring the receipt of property tax, reduce its rate and allow its payment in easy installments.

He urged for streamline completion certificates and building plans approval regimes to facilitate the business community.

He said the CDA in cooperation with ICCI should construct an expo centre in Islamabad, besides allocating plots in markets for parking plazas or arrange parking in markets on build-operate-transfer basis.

He said the ICCI had planned to organize shopping and winter festivals in Islamabad and urged the CDA to cooperate in making these festivals successful.