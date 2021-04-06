UrduPoint.com
CDA Urged For Reconsidering Approach Of Sealing Shops To I & T Centres

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 06:32 PM

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Tuesday urged the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for reconsidering the approach to seal shops in I&T Centres as it would deprive many traders of their livelihood and increase unemployment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Tuesday urged the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for reconsidering the approach to seal shops in I&T Centres as it would deprive many traders of their livelihood and increase unemployment.

Talking to a delegation of Traders Welfare Association, I&T Centre, G-8/1, Islamabad Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, ICCI said the current situation demanded to promote the ease of doing businesses and urged all relevant departments to facilitate the growth of business activities, save the people from unemployment and steer the economy out of current challenges.

A delegation led by Senior Vice President Nasir Chaudhry met with President ICCI and apprised him of the problems being faced by the traders due to sealing of some shops in I&T Centres.

However, he said that sealing of some shops in I&T Centres by CDA has created a lot of concerns in the trading community, adding that already businesses were facing great problems due to Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that in these conditions, sealing of some shops would increase the difficulties of the trading community.

He said that instead of sealing shops, CDA in consultation with ICCI and concerned market associations should work out a better solution to this issue.

"If someone is doing legal business, instead of shutting down such businesses, efforts should be made to explore a legal solution of such cases," he said.

Ajmal Baloch, President, All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran urged the need for avoiding such measures in current difficult circumstances as they would damage business activities and create more problems for the economy.

He said that shops set up 40 years ago are now being declared illegal which is not a right approach.

He urged for resolving the issue amicably in order to promote trade and investment opportunities and promote livelihood.

Nasir Chaudhry, Senior Vice President, Traders Welfare Association, I&T Center said that the process of sealing the shops has taken place in the constituency of Ali Nawaz Awan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CDA Affairs.

He urged him to take notice of the situation and issue orders to the responsible authorities in CDA to refrain from actions that would harmful for the local economy.

