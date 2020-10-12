CDA urged to address key issues of business community on priority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday urged Capital Development Authority (CDA) to focus on addressing issues faced by business community on priority to facilitate the growth of business activities.

Addressing a delegation of CDA Mazdoor Union that visited the Chamber led by its Secretary General Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin to congratulate the newly elected Office Bearers, President ICCI Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that most of the issues of business community in Islamabad were related to CDA.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that due to some issues between CDA and MCI for distribution of resources, no development work was done in any market of Islamabad for the past several years.

However, now some departments have been returned from MCI to CDA and hoped that CDA would accelerate efforts for resolving pending issues of the business community.

He urged the CDA to take ICCI on board to address problems including improvement in the face of capital and expediting the approval process of commercial buildings plans.

He said that cooperation of CDA Mazdoor Union was also important in resolving problems of trade and industry and assured that ICCI would support the protection of genuine rights of CDA employees.

Mian Akram Farid, Chairman Founder Group said that CDA employees were making useful contributions towards promoting the greenery in Islamabad and addressing issues of citizens including the business community.

He hoped that CDA employees would work more hard to facilitate citizens by addressing their major issues and make Islamabad one of the most beautiful capitals of the world.

He said that lack of parking was a major problem in markets and commercial and CDA should take urgent measures to address it.

He said that Pakistan could earn billions of Dollars by exporting trained and skilled manpower and urged the department concerned should take strong policy measures to achieve this goal.

Speaking at the occasion, Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, Secretary General, CDA Mazdoor Union said that the business community was the backbone of local economy and CDA Mazdoor Union would cooperate in resolving its burning issues.

He said that ICCI members were playing an important role in developing the city and creating jobs and their problems needed urgent redress.

He said that the CDA Union was supportive of the inclusion of sitting President ICCI in the CDA Board.

It was agreed that both sides should join hands and work together for the development of the city and growth of business activities.