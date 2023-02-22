UrduPoint.com

CDB Approves $700 Mln For Pakistan: Federal Minister For Finance And Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 06:55 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said here on Wednesday that the Board of China Development Bank (CDB) has approved a US $700 million facility for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023):

In a tweet, he said that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was expected to receive this amount in the ongoing week which shore up the country's forex reserve.

"Formalities completed and the Board of China Development Bank has approved the facility of US $ 700 million for Pakistan. This amount is expected to be received this week by State Bank of Pakistan which will shore up its forex reserves," he tweeted.

