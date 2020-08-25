UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDC To Facilitate NRPs To Invest In Capital Market

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 07:47 PM

CDC to facilitate NRPs to invest in capital market

Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC) will facilitate investment by non-resident Pakistanis in Pakistan stock market through Roshan Digital Account with designated large-scale banks

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ):Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC) will facilitate investment by non-resident Pakistanis in Pakistan stock market through Roshan Digital Account with designated large-scale banks.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer of CDC, Badiuddin Akber said that Roshan Digital Account was a remarkable step taken by State Bank of Pakistan to facilitate Overseas Pakistanis. Similarly, allowing NRPs to invest in stock market through this account was a further facilitation for NRPs which was the result of SECP's vision to create ease of doing business for investors.

He appreciated the collaborative efforts of both Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and SBP through which this important milestone was achieved.

Through this initiative, NRPs desiring to invest in the capital market of the country would be able to do so through an efficient, secured and convenient mechanism.

Since there was no additional requirement for a NRP but having a Roshan Digital Account to start investing in stock market. They just need to provide consent to their respective bank to link them with CDC. Within the next 24 hours, they would be able to trade without the need of any further documents or information as CDC is going to act as the information hub, connecting stock market with the banks.

CDC was working on this project zealously with SBP designated banks. The service would be available to NRPs with the availability of the Roshan Digital Account, which was scheduled to be launched very soon , and more details would follow.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Business State Bank Of Pakistan Company Bank Hub Market

Recent Stories

GTA dnata set to launch Vancouver operations

21 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

21 minutes ago

Spain Turns to Army to Track Coronavirus Contacts ..

22 minutes ago

Control Room setup at DC office

23 minutes ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

23 minutes ago

PES reviews arrangements for providing emergency c ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.