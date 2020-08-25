CDC to facilitate NRPs to invest in capital market

Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC) will facilitate investment by non-resident Pakistanis in Pakistan stock market through Roshan Digital Account with designated large-scale banks

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer of CDC, Badiuddin Akber said that Roshan Digital Account was a remarkable step taken by State Bank of Pakistan to facilitate Overseas Pakistanis. Similarly, allowing NRPs to invest in stock market through this account was a further facilitation for NRPs which was the result of SECP's vision to create ease of doing business for investors.

He appreciated the collaborative efforts of both Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and SBP through which this important milestone was achieved.

Through this initiative, NRPs desiring to invest in the capital market of the country would be able to do so through an efficient, secured and convenient mechanism.

Since there was no additional requirement for a NRP but having a Roshan Digital Account to start investing in stock market. They just need to provide consent to their respective bank to link them with CDC. Within the next 24 hours, they would be able to trade without the need of any further documents or information as CDC is going to act as the information hub, connecting stock market with the banks.

CDC was working on this project zealously with SBP designated banks. The service would be available to NRPs with the availability of the Roshan Digital Account, which was scheduled to be launched very soon , and more details would follow.