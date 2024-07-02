CDD chief visits UoT to explore opportunities for collaboration

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The Chief of Cluster Development Department (CDD) along with their technical team made a visit to the University of Technology, Nowshera on Tuesday to explore opportunities for collaboration and development in the field of technology.

The purpose of the visit was to identify potential areas of cooperation, exchange knowledge and expertise, and create a framework for future partnerships between the CDD and the university of Technology (UoT).

During their visit, the CDD team met with the officials of the Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) at the University of Technology, Nowshera to discuss potential research collaborations, technology transfer, and innovation opportunities for the up-graduation of small arms manufacturing cluster of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.