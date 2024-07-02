CDD Chief Visits UoT To Explore Opportunities For Collaboration
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2024 | 09:14 PM
The Chief of Cluster Development Department (CDD) along with their technical team made a visit to the University of Technology, Nowshera on Tuesday to explore opportunities for collaboration and development in the field of technology
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The Chief of Cluster Development Department (CDD) along with their technical team made a visit to the University of Technology, Nowshera on Tuesday to explore opportunities for collaboration and development in the field of technology.
The purpose of the visit was to identify potential areas of cooperation, exchange knowledge and expertise, and create a framework for future partnerships between the CDD and the university of Technology (UoT).
During their visit, the CDD team met with the officials of the Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) at the University of Technology, Nowshera to discuss potential research collaborations, technology transfer, and innovation opportunities for the up-graduation of small arms manufacturing cluster of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Recent Stories
Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan chairs meeting on security a ..
7th Final Year Engineering Design Projects Expo begins
Training on Preventation of hospital acquired infection held
Delegation of Anjuman –e-Tajiran meet UC Chairman Azhar Shaikh
Pak-Iran ties can be strengthened through educational, cultural cooperation: Cha ..
IFA destroys mint grown with wastewater in ICT
Ambassador of Japan lauds KPS over outstanding contributions to IT industry
Defending Wimbledon champion Vondrousova knocked out in first round
Home dept issues SOPs for majalis during Muharram
Excise dept to reinforce checking for preventing drug trafficking
Orban calls for Ukraine ceasefire to speed up peace talks
Japan introduces 1st policy to promote AI use in defense sector
More Stories From Business
-
7th Final Year Engineering Design Projects Expo begins13 minutes ago
-
SECP issues consultation paper on certifications of financial sector professionals22 minutes ago
-
OGDCL collaborates with NCSW for women empowerment22 minutes ago
-
Saudi Stock Exchange ends trading lower at 11606 points20 minutes ago
-
Global stocks, euro slip ahead of major elections47 minutes ago
-
Russian Ambassadors meets Aleem Khan20 minutes ago
-
China's logistics sector continues expansion in June2 hours ago
-
Farmers advised to complete sesame cultivation by mid-July3 hours ago
-
Delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajiran visits HCSTSI Secretariat3 hours ago
-
Development projects of Sindh Govt may be properly highlighted : Baladi3 hours ago
-
GCWUF arranges RIPE3 hours ago
-
Malaysian ringgit forecast to gradually appreciate this year3 hours ago