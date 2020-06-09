CDEP approves 7 projects of RS 29.45 bn

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Tuesday approved seven projects worth Rs. 29.351 billion while CDWP also approved one concept clearance proposal worth Rs 2.794 billion.

While chairing the meeting of CDWP here, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jahanzeb Khan said that the Federal government had made a landmark achievement in Pakistan's planning history, where Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) would comprise of all the approved projects.

This move would enable CDWP to focus on implementation, monitoring and evaluation aspects of the approved projects.

The extended session of the CDWP continued on its 5th day and especially discussed projects related to transport and communication in Baluchistan.

Jahanzeb Khan remarked that federal government was cognizant of the special needs of the Balochistan province and was committed to its economic uplift.

CDWP considered and accorded approval to 07 transport and communication projects for Balochistan province.

One project worth Rs 2.083 billion involving the construction of road from Sasanak Manna to Killi Aghbarg (45 km) was approved whereas the meeting approved another Rs. 6.982 billion project for dualization of Quetta-Ziarat Road (106 km) via Khani Cross to Ziarat (70 km) and Sara Ghurgai to Ziarat Kuch (36 km).

The project envisages widening and improvement of Quetta-Ziarat Road from existing 20ft width to 24 ft, two lane black top road with 8ft wide DST shoulders on both sides.

Another project titled "Construction of Buleda to Balgathar Cross N-85 road (85 km) District Kech" worth Rs. 3.4 Billion was also granted approval in the meeting.

After the completion, the highway will serve and facilitate the general public of Buleda and Mand town in particular, and people of district Kech and rest of the province in general.

Likewise the CDWP also approved a project worth Rs. 5.1 billion named "Construction of Black Top road from Duki to Chamalong via Nana Saheb Ziarat Gumbaz Landi Mir Khan Hosri District Duki (115 km)".

The project road connects Chamalong and other coal rich areas to DG Khan and Sindh through N-70 and KPK through Indus Highway.

Another project related to Balochistan worth Rs. 3.266 Billion titled "Construction of Mand to Buleda road (125 km)" was also approved. The project would be beneficial for law enforcement agencies, local administration and the related industries engaged in the construction and development of the area. The meeting also okayed a project titled "Construction of Black Topped road including structure works from Zero Point to Watta to connecting Kanraj road Sand (42 km)" worth Rs. 2.97 billion besides approving Rs. 5.55 billion project involving the construction of Black Top Road from Khanozai (N-50) to Maruf, District Pishin (93 km).

The CDWP also approved the concept clearance paper titled "Provision of Machinery and equipment for operation and maintenance for WASA Multan" worth Rs. 2.794 billion.

Under the proposal Japanese aid agency JICA will provide equipment through the grant in aid arrangement.

While highlighting the primacy steps taken by the CDWP in ensuring the inclusion of only the approved projects in the next PSDP, Jahanzeb Khan said that this step would help ensure speedy and effective implementation of the development plan while also ensuring quality controls.

Senior officials from Planning Commission and federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conference.