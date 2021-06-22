CDG decides crackdown on sub-letting of properties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The City District Government (CDG) has decided crackdown against sub-letting of the official properties to others and directed estate committee of the municipality to conduct survey in this regard.

Director General (DG) of CDG Khizer Hayat Khan have received information that some tenants are used to get the precious properties of the district government in busy commercial centres on petty rent and then sub-let it to others on heavy monthly rents that inflict financial losses on the municipality, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The director general while expressing anguish has directed the Estate Committee for submission of receipts details and furnishing of the list of persons involved in such practice.

He said that the sub-letting of the properties of City District Government on rent or lease to third persons is not allowed and it is totally illegal step and no leniency will be shown to any such person.

He said that properties from those involved in such illegal practices will be retrieved and then re-auction to increase the income of the CDG.