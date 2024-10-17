CDNS Achieve Rs 210 Billion Mark In Yearly Reserves Target
Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has realized a target of Rs 210 billion in fresh bonds and achieved 12 percent of the annual target in the first quarter of current fiscal year, from July 1 to October 16.
The CDNS has set an annual target of Rs 1650 billion for the current Fiscal Year, 2024-25, which will promote the saving culture in the country, the senior official of CDNS told APP on Thursday.
Similarly, the CDNS has set a target of Rs 170 billion in investment in Islamic finance for the Current Fiscal Year, which will lead to growth of the Islamic economy in the country.
Replying to a question, he said that the CDNS has realized a target of Rs1.742 trillion in fresh bonds and exceeded 100 percent of the annual target in the last fiscal year 2023-24, from July 1 to June 30.
National Savings has set an annual target of Rs 1.7 trillion for the year 2023-24; it is encouraging that this year, “We surpassed the 100 percent of the annual target.”
The CDNS surpassed the annual target and achieved the target of Rs 1.6 trillion in fresh bonds in the previous fiscal year 2022-23, he said.
He said this was an Rs 200 billion additional annual target than the target of Rs 1300 billion for the previous financial year 2021-22.
The CDNS has set a reviewed saving target of Rs 1.4 trillion for the financial year (2021-22) which will promote a savings culture in the country, he said, adding that given the current market trend in the country, the ambitious target had been set to further improve the savings culture.
The official said that work was being done on institutional reforms in CDNS and new reforms and innovations were being introduced. At this time Automated Teller Machine (ATM) has also been introduced in CDNS which will provide enough facilities to the users,” he added.
The official said that the directorate had set a target of Rs 75 billion for the new financial year 2023-24 for Islamic finance bonds.
Replying to a question; he said the CDNS aimed to introduce new dimensions in the Islamic finance sector.
Islamic finance has a very important role in the global financial sector at this time and a large part of the economy of many major countries currently includes Islamic finance,” he added.
Recent Stories
“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..
Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..
Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations
Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant
Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:
Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational
PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..
KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly
Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..
More Stories From Business
-
Finance Minister briefs US Ambassador on key reforms21 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report1 hour ago
-
Chinese shares close lower Thursday1 hour ago
-
Turkish stock exchange flat at open2 hours ago
-
Türkiye’s house sales rise 37.3% in September, led by Istanbul2 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 20246 hours ago
-
Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ventures in UAE15 hours ago
-
President ICCI hails SCO summit as pride for Pakistan, strengthen economic growth16 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal, Iranian Minister meet to strengthen bilateral ties16 hours ago