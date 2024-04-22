CDNS Achieves Rs 1250 Billion Targets In Fresh Bond
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has achieved a target of Rs 1250 billion in fresh bonds in the current fiscal year, from July 1 to April 19.
The CDNS surpassed the annual target and achieved the target of Rs 1.6 trillion in fresh bonds in the current fiscal year, the senior official of CDNS told APP here on Monday.
He said this was an Rs 200 billion additional annual target than the target of Rs 1300 billion for the previous financial year 2021-22.
"The CDNS has set a reviewed saving target of Rs 1.4 trillion for the current financial year (2021-22) which will promote savings culture in the country," he said.
Given the current market trend in the country, the ambitious target had been set to improve the savings culture further, he added.
The official said that work was being done on institutional reforms in CDNS and new reforms and innovations were being introduced.
"At this time Automated Teller Machine (ATM) has also been introduced in CDNS which will provide enough facilities to the users," he added.
The official added that the directorate had set a target of Rs 75 billion for the new financial year 2023-24 for Islamic finance bonds.
Replying to a question; he said the CDNS aimed to introduce new dimensions in the Islamic finance sector.
"Islamic finance has a very important role in the global financial sector at this time, and a large part of the economy of many major countries currently includes Islamic finance," he added.
