Open Menu

CDNS Achieves Rs 700 Billion Savings Target By First Half Of FY, 2024-25

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2025 | 01:00 PM

CDNS achieves Rs 700 billion savings target by first half of FY, 2024-25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has realized a target of Rs 700 billion in fresh bonds and achieved 42.42 percent of the annual target for the first half of the current fiscal year, from July 1 to December 31st.

The senior official of CDNS told APP on Friday that the CDNS has set an annual target of Rs 1650 billion for the current Fiscal Year, 2024-25, which will promote the country's saving culture.

Similarly, the CDNS has set a target of Rs 170 billion in investment in Islamic finance for the Current Fiscal Year, which will lead to the growth of the Islamic economy in the country.

Replying to a question, he said that the CDNS has realized a target of Rs1.742 trillion in fresh bonds and exceeded 100 percent of the annual target in the last fiscal year 2023-24, from July 1 to June 30.

National Savings has set an annual target of Rs 1.7 trillion for the year 2023-24; it is encouraging that this year, “We surpassed the 100 percent of the annual target.”

The CDNS surpassed the annual target and achieved the target of Rs 1.6 trillion in fresh bonds in the previous fiscal year 2022-23, he said.

He said it was an Rs 200 billion additional annual target than the target of Rs 1300 billion for the previous financial year 2021-22.

The CDNS has set a reviewed saving target of Rs 1.4 trillion for the financial year (2021-22) which will promote a savings culture in the country, he said, adding that given the current market trend in the country, the ambitious target had been set to further improve the savings culture.

The official said that work was being done on institutional reforms in CDNS and new reforms and innovations were being introduced. At this time Automated Teller Machine (ATM) has also been introduced in CDNS which will provide enough facilities to the users,” he added.

The official said that the directorate had set a target of Rs 75 billion for the new financial year 2023-24 for Islamic finance bonds.

Replying to a question; he said the CDNS aimed to introduce new dimensions in the Islamic finance sector.

Islamic finance has a very important role in the global financial sector at this time and a large part of the economy of many major countries currently includes Islamic finance,” he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lead Teller June July December Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with ..

Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points

25 minutes ago
 UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of G ..

UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Qatar strongly condemns shooting incident in Monte ..

Qatar strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing bilateral re ..

13 hours ago
166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed ..

166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire

14 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals details of comprehensive guid ..

14 hours ago
 Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outsi ..

Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outside NYC event space, police say

14 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New O ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas

14 hours ago
 Dubai Humanitarian, ThinkSmart partner to strength ..

Dubai Humanitarian, ThinkSmart partner to strengthen community engagement

14 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews UAE Cabinet accomplish ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews UAE Cabinet accomplishments

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business