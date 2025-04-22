CDNS Attain Rs 23 Billion In Islamic Investment,in Last 10 Months Of Current FY,2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has achieved the annual collection target Rs 23 billion in investment in Islamic finance during last 10 months of the Current Fiscal Year, from July 1st to April 15th, 2024-25.
The CDNS has revived the annual collection target and set Rs 40 billion in investment in Islamic finance for the Current Fiscal Year 2024-25, which will lead to growth in the country's Islamic economy.
“The National Savings had issued the Islamic bonds for the promotion of the Islamic finance system, which will help the development of the Islamic economy in the country,” the senior official of CDNS told APP here on Tuesday.
Replying to a question, he said the CDNS had achieved the target of Rs 75 billion during the last fiscal year (2023-24) from the Islamic bonds, and that was why it aimed to introduce new dimensions in the Islamic finance sector.
“Islamic finance now has a significant role in the global financial sector. A large part of the economy of many major countries currently includes Islamic finance,” he added.
The official said that work was being done on institutional reforms in the CDNS.
Given the current market trend in the country, an ambitious target had been set to improve the savings culture further, he added.
Replying to another question, he said that the CDNS has set an annual target of Rs 1650 billion for the current Fiscal Year, 2024-25, which will promote the saving culture in the country.
He said that the CDNS has realized a target of Rs1.742 trillion in fresh bonds and exceeded 100 percent of the annual target in the last fiscal year 2023-24, from July 1 to June 30th.
The National Savings has set an annual target of Rs 1.7 trillion for the year 2023-24; it is encouraging that this year, “We surpassed the 100 percent of the annual target.”
The CDNS surpassed the annual target and achieved the target of Rs 1.6 trillion in fresh bonds in the previous fiscal year 2022-23, he said.
He said that CDNS is committed for introducing automation and digitization in the institution to enhance the efficiency and provide faculties to the customers.
