CDNS Attain Rs900 Billion Savings Target By March 4th Of FY 2024-25
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has realized a target of Rs900 billion in fresh bonds and achieved 52 per cent of the annual target for the ongoing second half of the current fiscal year, from July 1 to March 4th, 2025.
The senior official of CDNS told APP on Wednesday that the CDNS has set an annual target of Rs 1650 billion for the current Fiscal Year, 2024-25, which will promote the country's saving culture.
Similarly, the CDNS has set a target of Rs170 billion in investment in Islamic finance for the Current Fiscal Year, which will lead to the growth of the Islamic economy in the country.
Replying to a question, he said that the CDNS has realized a target of Rs1.742 trillion in fresh bonds and exceeded 100 per cent of the annual target in the last fiscal year 2023-24, from July 1 to June 30.
National Savings has set an annual target of Rs1.7 trillion for the year 2023-24; it is encouraging that this year, “We surpassed the 100 per cent of the annual target.”
The CDNS surpassed the annual target and achieved the target of Rs 1.6 trillion in fresh bonds in the previous fiscal year 2022-23, he said.
He said it was an Rs 200 billion additional annual target than the target of Rs 1300 billion for the previous financial year 2021-22.The CDNS has set a reviewed saving target of Rs 1.4 trillion for the financial year (2021-22) which will promote a savings culture in the country, he said, adding that given the current market trend in the country, the ambitious target had been set to further improve the savings culture.
The official said that work was being done on institutional reforms in CDNS and new reforms and innovations were being introduced. At this time Automated Teller Machine (ATM) has also been introduced in CDNS which will provide enough facilities to the users,” he added.
The official said that the directorate had set a target of Rs 75 billion for the new financial year 2023-24 for Islamic finance bonds.Replying to a question; he said the CDNS aimed to introduce new dimensions in the Islamic finance sector.
Islamic finance has a very important role in the global financial sector at this time and a large part of the economy of many major countries currently includes Islamic finance,” he added.
Recent Stories
Price of 24-carat gold per tola increases by Rs700 in Pakistan
Indian Kannada Actress Ranya Rao caught red-handed smuggling over 15kg of gold
Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..
Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025
26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November
Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU
Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability
Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines
Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations
More Stories From Business
-
CDNS attain Rs900 billion savings target by March 4th of FY 2024-256 minutes ago
-
Price of 24-carat gold per tola increases by Rs700 in Pakistan18 minutes ago
-
PSX turns bearish, loses 490 points1 hour ago
-
National economy shows great resilience amid reforms over past 12 months2 hours ago
-
Ahsan calls for private sector-led growth, skill development to strengthen national economy2 hours ago
-
Services’ export up by 6.16% in Jul-Jan3 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim6 hours ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1714 against USD Wednesday6 hours ago
-
Singapore allocates 7.5 mln USD for coffeeshop toilet cleanliness6 hours ago
-
Singapore's retail sales rebound in January6 hours ago
-
China to increase defense budget by 7.2 percent in 20256 hours ago