CDNS Attains Rs 205 Billion Mark In Annual Savings Target
Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2024 | 11:00 PM
The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has accomplished a target of Rs 205 billion in fresh bonds and achieved 11 percent of the annual target in the first quarter of current fiscal year, from July 1 to October
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has accomplished a target of Rs 205 billion in fresh bonds and achieved 11 percent of the annual target in the first quarter of current fiscal year, from July 1 to October 4.
The CDNS has set an annual target of Rs 1650 billion for the current Fiscal Year, 2024-25, which will promote the saving culture in the country, the senior official of CDNS told APP on Friday.
Similarly, the CDNS has set a target of Rs 170 billion in investment in Islamic finance for the Current Fiscal Year, which will lead to growth of the Islamic economy in the country.
Replying to a question, he said that the CDNS has realized a target of Rs1.742 trillion in fresh bonds and exceeded 100 percent of the annual target in the last fiscal year 2023-24, from July 1 to June 30.
National Savings has set an annual target of Rs 1.7 trillion for the year 2023-24; it is encouraging that this year, “We surpassed the 100 percent of the annual target.”
The CDNS surpassed the annual target and achieved the target of Rs 1.6 trillion in fresh bonds in the previous fiscal year 2022-23, he said.
He said this was an Rs 200 billion additional annual target than the target of Rs 1300 billion for the previous financial year 2021-22.
The CDNS has set a reviewed saving target of Rs 1.4 trillion for the financial year (2021-22) which will promote a savings culture in the country, he said, adding that given the current market trend in the country, the ambitious target had been set to further improve the savings culture.
The official said that work was being done on institutional reforms in CDNS and new reforms and innovations were being introduced. At this time Automated Teller Machine (ATM) has also been introduced in CDNS which will provide enough facilities to the users,” he added.
The official said that the directorate had set a target of Rs 75 billion for the new financial year 2023-24 for Islamic finance bonds.
Replying to a question; he said the CDNS aimed to introduce new dimensions in the Islamic finance sector.
Islamic finance has a very important role in the global financial sector at this time and a large part of the economy of many major countries currently includes Islamic finance,” he added.
Recent Stories
Huthi media says US-UK strikes hit 4 Yemen governorates
Three Lebanese hospitals suspend services amid Israeli bombing
Belarus orders jail terms against 12 for sabotaging Russian plane
World Teachers Day 2024 on Saturday
PM reaffirms commitment to create high performing educational system in Pakistan
Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack
UN 'horrified' as at least 70 killed in Haiti gang attack
DC visits BHU Kali Matti to inspect facilities
ADC chairs meeting regarding rising prices of bricks
AJK government plans to unveil tourism promotion policy soon
Commissioner Karachi reviews ongoing campaign against illegal profiteering
Ahsan Iqbal, Chinese Ambassador discuss strategic initiatives
More Stories From Business
-
Ahsan Iqbal, Chinese Ambassador discuss strategic initiatives1 minute ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal chairs meeting to review Gwadar Port development1 minute ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal encourages youth towards scientific research1 hour ago
-
PDWP approves 4 development schemes worth Rs8b3 hours ago
-
Oil extends gains, jobs report lifts Wall Street4 hours ago
-
SIDB KP notifies Rs.36000 minimum wage4 hours ago
-
KP CS directs authorities for full facilitation of gemstone businesses4 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 810 more points5 hours ago
-
Short term inflation goes up 0.44%6 hours ago
-
SBP injects Rs1,012 billion into market5 hours ago
-
Oil extends gains, Hong Kong stocks resume rally5 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.1,800 to Rs 276,200 per tola7 hours ago