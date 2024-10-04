Open Menu

CDNS Attains Rs 205 Billion Mark In Annual Savings Target

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2024 | 11:00 PM

CDNS attains Rs 205 billion mark in annual savings target

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has accomplished a target of Rs 205 billion in fresh bonds and achieved 11 percent of the annual target in the first quarter of current fiscal year, from July 1 to October

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has accomplished a target of Rs 205 billion in fresh bonds and achieved 11 percent of the annual target in the first quarter of current fiscal year, from July 1 to October 4.

The CDNS has set an annual target of Rs 1650 billion for the current Fiscal Year, 2024-25, which will promote the saving culture in the country, the senior official of CDNS told APP on Friday.

Similarly, the CDNS has set a target of Rs 170 billion in investment in Islamic finance for the Current Fiscal Year, which will lead to growth of the Islamic economy in the country.

Replying to a question, he said that the CDNS has realized a target of Rs1.742 trillion in fresh bonds and exceeded 100 percent of the annual target in the last fiscal year 2023-24, from July 1 to June 30.

National Savings has set an annual target of Rs 1.7 trillion for the year 2023-24; it is encouraging that this year, “We surpassed the 100 percent of the annual target.”

The CDNS surpassed the annual target and achieved the target of Rs 1.6 trillion in fresh bonds in the previous fiscal year 2022-23, he said.

He said this was an Rs 200 billion additional annual target than the target of Rs 1300 billion for the previous financial year 2021-22.

The CDNS has set a reviewed saving target of Rs 1.4 trillion for the financial year (2021-22) which will promote a savings culture in the country, he said, adding that given the current market trend in the country, the ambitious target had been set to further improve the savings culture.

The official said that work was being done on institutional reforms in CDNS and new reforms and innovations were being introduced. At this time Automated Teller Machine (ATM) has also been introduced in CDNS which will provide enough facilities to the users,” he added.

The official said that the directorate had set a target of Rs 75 billion for the new financial year 2023-24 for Islamic finance bonds.

Replying to a question; he said the CDNS aimed to introduce new dimensions in the Islamic finance sector.

Islamic finance has a very important role in the global financial sector at this time and a large part of the economy of many major countries currently includes Islamic finance,” he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lead Teller June July October Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Huthi media says US-UK strikes hit 4 Yemen governo ..

Huthi media says US-UK strikes hit 4 Yemen governorates

2 minutes ago
 Three Lebanese hospitals suspend services amid Isr ..

Three Lebanese hospitals suspend services amid Israeli bombing

2 minutes ago
 Belarus orders jail terms against 12 for sabotagin ..

Belarus orders jail terms against 12 for sabotaging Russian plane

2 minutes ago
 World Teachers Day 2024 on Saturday

World Teachers Day 2024 on Saturday

6 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms commitment to create high performing ..

PM reaffirms commitment to create high performing educational system in Pakistan

28 seconds ago
 Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

29 seconds ago
UN 'horrified' as at least 70 killed in Haiti gang ..

UN 'horrified' as at least 70 killed in Haiti gang attack

31 seconds ago
 DC visits BHU Kali Matti to inspect facilities

DC visits BHU Kali Matti to inspect facilities

35 seconds ago
 ADC chairs meeting regarding rising prices of bric ..

ADC chairs meeting regarding rising prices of bricks

1 minute ago
 AJK government plans to unveil tourism promotion p ..

AJK government plans to unveil tourism promotion policy soon

1 minute ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews ongoing campaign agai ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews ongoing campaign against illegal profiteering

1 minute ago
 Ahsan Iqbal, Chinese Ambassador discuss strategic ..

Ahsan Iqbal, Chinese Ambassador discuss strategic initiatives

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business