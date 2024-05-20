CDNS Realizes Rs 1500 Billion Targets In Fresh Bond
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has attained a target of Rs 1500 billion in fresh bonds and achieved 85 percent of the annual target in the current fiscal year, from July 1 to May 15th.
The National Savings has set an annual target of Rs 1742 billion for the year 2023-24, in which it is encouraging that 85 percent of the target has been achieved, and it is hoped that National Savings will surpass its annual target this FY 2023-24, the senior official of CDNS told APP on Monday.
The CDNS surpassed the annual target and achieved the target of Rs 1.6 trillion in fresh bonds in the current fiscal year, he said. He said this was an Rs 200 billion additional annual target than the target of Rs 1300 billion for the previous financial year 2021-22. The CDNS has set a reviewed saving target of Rs 1.4 trillion for the financial year (2021-22) which will promote savings culture in the country," he said.
Given the current market trend in the country the ambitious target had been set to improve the savings culture further, he added.
The official said that work was being done on institutional reforms in CDNS and new reforms and innovations were being introduced. At this time Automated Teller Machine (ATM) has also been introduced in CDNS which will provide enough facilities to the users," he added.
The official added that the directorate had set a target of Rs 75 billion for the new financial year 2023-24 for Islamic finance bonds. Replying to a question; he said the CDNS aimed to introduce new dimensions in the Islamic finance sector.
Islamic finance has a very important role in the global financial sector at this time and a large part of the economy of many major countries currently includes Islamic finance," he added.
Recent Stories
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
More Stories From Business
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 20242 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 20243 hours ago
-
BFC tops by issuing 50 NOCs in three days18 hours ago
-
Encroachments removed from Aminpur Bazaar18 hours ago
-
FESCO completes Rs.308.4m projects, electrifies 74 villages in April18 hours ago
-
ICCI organizes freelancing, digital media training session19 hours ago
-
China invested in Pakistan in difficult times: Ahsan Iqbal19 hours ago
-
FTO to chair central advisory committee tomorrow20 hours ago
-
Pak students safe in Bishkek: Kyrgyz honorary consul20 hours ago
-
PIDE hosted conference on ‘Revitalizing Pakistan Automobile Industry'20 hours ago