CDNS Regretted Inconvenience Caused To Its Customers Due To Firewall Failure

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2022 | 08:48 PM

CDNS regretted inconvenience caused to its customers due to firewall failure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has regretted the inconvenience caused to its customers as core business application of CDNS got interrupted due to a firewall failure and as a result, normal daily business operations could not be carried out.

A press release issued here Monday said that the CDNS is an attached department of Ministry of Finance and committed to provide financial services to the depositors and small savers through 376 National Savings Centers across the country and it operated through a centrally operated Core Business Application.

On Monday August 22, the core business application of CDNS got interrupted due to a firewall failure and as a result, normal daily business operations could not be carried out, it said adding that the management of CDNS took up the matter with the service providers dealing with the system application for immediate resolution of the issue.

After untiring efforts of the concerned teams, a new firewall was installed to resolve the issue and accordingly restored the normal business operations.

The CDNS has hosted its data center at NTC, therefore, management of the CDNS and NTC made sure the smooth functioning of the whole system after fixing the issue.

It is pertinent to mention that the ATM and POS Operations were made available at 12:00 pm in noon. These operations are available to the customers round the clock and after fixation of the issue, CDNS thoroughly observed the smooth functioning of ATM/POS transactions made by the investors.

The CDNS understands the tiresomeness and inconvenience that has to be faced by the customers. Keeping in view the same, the CDNS has instructed its field offices to extend working hours for tomorrow to overcome the hassle faced by the investors concerned.

The field offices will make sure the extended service hours to overcome the pendency caused by a sudden firewall issue occurred on August 22, 2022.

