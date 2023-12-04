Open Menu

CDNS Secures Rs 40 Bln In Islamic Finance Bonds

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2023 | 02:00 PM

CDNS secures Rs 40 bln in Islamic finance bonds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has secured Rs 40 billion in Islamic finance bonds in the second quarter of the Current Fiscal Year 2023-24.

The National Savings has issued Islamic bonds for the promotion of the Islamic finance system, which will help the development of the Islamic economy in the country, a senior official of the Directorate of National Savings told APP here on Monday.

Replying to another question, he said the CDNS had collected an investment of Rs 16 billion in July 2023-24 through Islamic investment bonds.

He added that the directorate had set a target of Rs 75 billion for the new financial year 2023-24 for Islamic finance bonds.

Replying to another question, he said the CDNS aimed to introduce new dimensions in the Islamic finance sector.

He informed that CDNS had achieved the set target of Rs 60 billion in the fiscal year (2022-23) for Islamic investment to introduce the new products in the market.

"Islamic finance has a very important role in the global financial sector at this time, and a large part of the economy of many major countries currently includes Islamic finance," he added.

The senior official of CDNS said that work was being done on institutional reforms in CDNS and new reforms and innovations were being introduced.

"Islamic finance has a very important role in the global financial sector at this time, and a large part of the economy of many major countries currently includes Islamic finance," he added.

Given the current market trend in the country, the ambitious target had been set to further improve the savings culture, he said.

Replying to a question, he said CDNS had achieved a target of Rs 715 billion in fresh bonds in the current fiscal year, from July 1 to November 30th.

The CDNS surpassed the annual target and achieved the target of Rs 1.6 trillion in fresh bonds in the current fiscal year.

He said this was an Rs 200 billion additional annual target than the target of Rs 1300 billion for the previous financial year 2021-22.

"The CDNS has set a reviewed saving target of Rs 1.4 trillion for the current financial year (2021-22) which will promote savings culture in the country," he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

July November Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges agains ..

Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges against Imran Khan, Qureshi on Dec 1 ..

26 minutes ago
 Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowde ..

Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowded south of Gaza

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister of Syria

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldiv ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldives on the sidelines of COP28 i ..

3 hours ago
 Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in ..

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in the Global Stock Take High Le ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for b ..

Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for both countries: Masood Khan

3 hours ago
Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan ..

Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan, says JUI-F

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

1 day ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

2 days ago

More Stories From Business