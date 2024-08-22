CDNS To Accomplish Mark Of Rs 150 Billion In Fresh Bonds
Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has achieved a target of Rs 150 billion in fresh bonds and achieved 10.5 percent of the annual target in the first months of current fiscal year, from July 1 to August 15st.
Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has set an annual target of Rs 1650 billion for the current Fiscal Year, 2024-25, which will promote the saving culture in the country, the senior official of CDNS told APP here on Thursday.
Similarly, the CDNS has set a target of Rs 170 billion in investment in Islamic finance for the Current Fiscal Year, which will lead to growth in the Islamic economy in the country.
Replying to a question, he said that the CDNS has realized a target of Rs1.742 trillion in fresh bonds and exceeded 100 percent of the annual target in the last fiscal year 2023-24, from July 1 to June 30th.
National Savings has set an annual target of Rs 1.7 trillion for the year 2023-24; it is encouraging that this year, “We surpassed the 100 percent of the annual target.”
CDNS surpassed the annual target and achieved the target of Rs 1.6 trillion in fresh bonds in the previous fiscal year 2022-23, he said.
He said this was an Rs 200 billion additional annual target than the target of Rs 1300 billion for the previous financial year 2021-22.
CDNS has set a reviewed saving target of Rs 1.4 trillion for the financial year (2021-22) which will promote a savings culture in the country, he said, adding that given the current market trend in the country, the ambitious target had been set to improve the savings culture further.
The official said that work was being done on institutional reforms in CDNS and new reforms and innovations were being introduced. At this time Automated Teller Machine (ATM) has also been introduced in CDNS which will provide enough facilities to the users," he added.
The official added that the directorate had set a target of Rs 75 billion for the new financial year 2023-24 for Islamic finance bonds. Replying to a question; he said the CDNS aimed to introduce new dimensions in the Islamic finance sector.
Islamic finance has a very important role in the global financial sector at this time and a large part of the economy of many major countries currently includes Islamic finance," he added.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Business
-
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to Pakistan12 hours ago
-
Urgent steps being taken for industrial uplift of KP, says CM’s aide12 hours ago
-
Stocks climb as Powell says rate cut coming12 hours ago
-
Tax table being reviewed to address trader’ apprehensions: Naeem Mir13 hours ago
-
Alfalah asset management secures CCP approval for strengthening market position13 hours ago
-
PSX gains 08 points14 hours ago
-
Pakistan eyes Turkish expertise to elevate aviation industry14 hours ago
-
Euro zone inflation expectations remain unchanged for 3rd consecutive month13 hours ago
-
BoJ's Ueda flags more rate hikes if economy, inflation on track13 hours ago
-
Short-term inflation eases by 0.10%15 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.200 per tola to Rs.262,00015 hours ago
-
G20 merchandise exports flat in 2nd quarter15 hours ago