CDWP Agrees On Karachi Transformation Plan Through PSDP, PPP Mode Of Financing

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

CDWP agrees on Karachi Transformation Plan through PSDP, PPP mode of financing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Monday agreed to execute the Karachi Transformation Plan through Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) and Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode of financing.

Karachi Transformation Plan worth Rs. 739 billion was discussed in the CDWP meeting to improve required civic amenities in Karachi in consultation with Government of Sindh under Karachi Transformation Plan in water supply, sewerage treatment and disposal, solid waste management, storm water drains, improvement/rehabilitation of internal roads, mass transit system under the plan.

The CDWP met here chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan while senior officials from Planning Commission and Federal Ministries/Divisions participated in the meeting.

The CDWP also approved a Concept Clearance Paper presented by Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa namely "Foreign assistance from IFAD for project Rural Economic Transformation Project" worth US $100 million in all districts of the province.

