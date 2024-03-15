CDWP Approved 2 Development Projects Worth Rs 7.87 Billion
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan on Friday approved 2 development projects with a cost of Rs 7.87 billion after the detail discussion.
Additional Secretary Planning, Members Planning Commission, Ministry of Planning
Development & Special Initiatives (MoPD&SI), senior officials from Federal Ministries and Divisions participated in the meeting.
Ther representatives of Provincial P&D Departments and Special Areas also attended the meeting through video clink, said a press release issued here.
Projects related to Energy, Physical Planning & Housing sectors were considered in the meeting.
A project related to Energy sector namely "Construction of 220kV Transmission Line (28km) along with 2nd Circuit Stringing of 132kV Transmission Line from Jiwani to Gwadar (94km) Revised" worth Rs 4540.010 million approved by the forum. : The project is proposed to be financed through PSDP.
Main objective of the power sector is to provide uninterrupted power supply to the consumers of all categories and to improve the commercial viability of the power sector as a whole.
QESCO vision is to provide and maintain fault free high voltage system with minimum possible losses and expenditure. The proposed project involves the Construction of the Grid Stations.
The proposed scope of associated work is 132kV (AIS) grid station Jiwani. 1 x 132 kV Line Bay facing Jiwani – Gwadar Circuit. 132kV (AIS) grid station Gwadar (old) 1 x 132 kV Line Bay facing Gwadar (old) – Jiwani Circuit. Transmission Line: 1. 220/132kV Transmission Line from GABD to Jiwani (zero Point) (30 KM) (NTDC Portion) Construction of 2nd Circuit Stringing of existing 132 kV SDT Jiwani – Gwadar (old) Transmission Line (94KM) (QESCO Portion)
A project related to Physical Planning and Housing sector presented namely "Gravity Based Safe Drinking Water Supply System in Havelian Abbottabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa" worth Rs. 3336.20 million approved by the CDWP after detail discussion. The sponsoring agency of the project is Government of KP.
The financing Mode of the project is KP share of PKR 1296.20 Million where the KOICA share (Grant in Aid): USD 12.00 Million.
The scope of the project includes: Land Acquisition, construction of approach roads, utilities such as water supply, electricity etc.
Also aesign of water supply system, Construction of water supply system, Provision of equipment for operation of water treatment plant, Capacity building for the personnel of water supply system, strengthening of research and policy making capacity on water supply system.
