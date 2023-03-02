CDWP approves 11 development projects worth 63.82 bn

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Thursday approved 11 development projects, worth Rs. 63.82 billion, during the meeting held here under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Thursday approved 11 development projects, worth Rs. 63.82 billion, during the meeting held here under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Planning Ministry, Chief Economist, Members Planning Commission, and representatives from the various ministries and divisions. The forum considered ten projects related to the Ministry of Housing and Works, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, Ministry of Communication, Ministry of Railways, and Higher Education Commission HEC.

The forum approved China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Support Project (2nd Revised) at the cost of Rs 909.285 million.

The Construction of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (LSM) link Highway,4-lane (2nd�Revised PC-1) at the cost of Rs 371,39.000 million, Construction of Dhudial by-pass District Chakwal (2nd Revised) at the cost of Rs 1174.962 million, Integrated Energy Planning IEP for Sustainable Development at the cost of Rs 438.112 million, Upgradation of Radiology Department at Shaikh Zayed Postgraduate Medical Institute, Lahore at the cost of Rs 1372.800 million, Faculty Development Program for Pakistani Universities (Revised) at the cost of Rs 7142.000 million, Establishment of Institute of Progressive Sciences & Technology, Miranshah North Waziristan at the cost of Rs 2000.000 million, National Police Hospital worth Rs6479.879 million,�Greater Water Supply Scheme for Central Hunza from Attabad Lake at the cost of Rs 1270.866 million and�Technical Assistance for Punjab Affordable Housing Program at the cost of Rs 3000.000 million.

The CDWP approved the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Support Project (2nd Revised) at the cost of Rs 909.285 million. The 2nd revised project envisages establishing Project Management Unit (PMU) at the Ministry of Railways and a Project Implementation Unit (PIU) in Lahore, for efficient and effective implementation of the CPEC activities on ML-1 of Pakistan Railways.

These activities primarily comprise supervision and monitoring of the Project activities like preliminary design, cost estimation, preparation of PC-1, monitoring & processing of tenders for EPC contract(s), and monitoring and liaison during the execution of the Project, and for this purpose, a specific provision was made in the PC-1 for hiring of human resource.

The Ministry of Housing and Works is the sponsoring agency of the project. The project envisages the construction of a 6.5-kilometer connecting Mandra-Chakwal Road with the construction of a flyover at Chakbeli road. The construction of this road will contribute towards the development of an environment-friendly scheme, whereby the existing traffic and the projected traffic of the future will be catered for, with an enhanced level of services. This would result in significant benefits for the economy. The CDWP also approved National Police Hospital at the cost of Rs 6479.879 million.

The Ministry of Interior is the sponsoring agency of the project. The project envisages the establishment of a 100-bed hospital to provide tertiary healthcare facilities to 12,000 personnel of the Islamabad Police and the general population of ICT. The scope of the project includes civil work for the construction of an eight-story hospital building, purchase of medical equipment, external development work, and establishment of PMU.

Furthermore, an�Upgradation of the Radiology�Department at Shaikh Zayed Postgraduate Medical Institute, Lahore at the cost of Rs 1372.800 million was also approved by the forum. The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination is the sponsoring agency for this project. The project envisages the upgradation of the Radiology department of Shaikh Zayed Postgraduate Medical Institute Lahore, through the procurement of new equipment and replacement of old/ obsolete radiology equipment(s). A total of 18 types of different equipment shall be procured including 1.5 Tesla MRI machine, 128 slice CT Scanner, mobile X-rays, etc.

The CDWP also approved Faculty Development Program for Pakistani Universities (Revised) at the cost of Rs 7142 million, while HEC is the sponsoring agency. This project will focus on Faculty Development (Indigenous program for 2,000 Split Ph.D. scholarships, for faculty members of Public Sector Universities/DAIs having master's degrees with a minimum of 18 years of education).

The establishment of the Institute of Progressive Sciences & Technology, Miranshah North Waziristan at the cost of Rs 2000 million is another project that was approved by the CDWP forum. HEC is the sponsoring agency of the project. The project includes Civil Work, laboratory equipment, PMU, and operational costs. This institute will offer undergraduate programs in four major faculties including management sciences, business & entrepreneurship, natural sciences, and arts & humanities.