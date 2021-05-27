CDWP approves 13 projects worth of Rs 38 bln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Thursday approved 13 projects in various sectors worth of Rs 38 billion.

The projects related to education, energy, health, higher education, industries, commerce, physical planning, housing and qater resources were considered in the meeting, presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan.

The forum approved a project related to education titled "Establishment of Cedit College Gwadar" worth Rs. 1883.48 million. The main objective of the project is to provide quality education to the residents of the area.

Similarly, the CDWP approved a project related to energy namely "Hiring of Consultancy Services for Development of Strategic Underground Gas Storage (SUGS)" worth Rs. 1848 million.

The meeting also approved three projects related to health namely "Establishment of Cardiology Unit & Burn/ Trauma Unit at Cat-A DHQ Hospital Malakand at Batkhela" worth of Rs. 1123.629 million, "Up-gradation of Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Oncology, Lahore" worth Rs. 2060.737 million and "COVID-19 Emergency Response and Ensuring Universal Health Coverage in Islamabad Capital Territory".

The CDWP approved another project related to Higher Education Commission titled "Strengthening of Islamia University Bhawalpure" worth Rs. 4090.294 million.

A project related to Industries & Commerce was presented in the meeting namely "Refurbishment & Modernization of Heavy Foundry & Forge Facility at HMC" worth Rs.

1508.264 million and approved by the forum. The main objective of the project is to modernization of Steel making area, refurbishment of 3150 tons Hydraulic Forging Press, up-gradation and automation of Ingot Heating Furnaces, installation of new Forging Manipulator with lifting capacity of 25 tons etc.

Two projects related to Physical Planning & Housing presented in the meeting namely "Construction of Khall Greater Water Supply Scheme District Lower Dir" worth Rs. 852.516 million and "Construction of Gravity Based Water Supply Schemes and rehabilitation of Existing Infrastructure for Tehsil Matta to Kuza Bandai and Tehsil Khwazakhela to Charbagh, Swat" worth Rs. 5916.935 million were also approved in the meeting.

Four projects related to Water resources presented in the meeting namely "Command Area Development Works of Kaitu Weir Irrigation & Power project of Kurram Tangi Dam" worth Rs. 2946.526 million and "FATA Water Resources Development Project" worth Rs. 6078.360 million and "Construction of Shehzanik Dam in District Gwadar Southern Balchistan" worth Rs. 2630.29 million and "Construction of Sunni Gar Dam Project District Khuzdar Southern Balochistan" worth Rs. 4456.461 million were also approved by CDWP forum.