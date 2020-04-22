CDWP approves 3 projects of Rs12.55 bn, refers 2 projects worth Rs196.6 bn to ECNEC

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Wednesday approved three projects worth Rs 12.55 billion and recommended two projects valuing Rs. 196.6 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ):The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Wednesday approved three projects worth Rs 12.55 billion and recommended two projects valuing Rs. 196.6 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration.

The meeting of CDWP was presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan and was attended by Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, and senior officials from federal government, while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conference. The meeting approved a project related to Physical Planning and Housing namely "uplift of water supply and sanitation infrastructure in under development area of Punjab" worth of Rs. 3.3 billion.

The project aims at uplifting water supply and sanitation of Tehsil Isa Khel District Mianwali located on north-west side at bank of Indus River.

The CDWP also approved a project titled "dualization of Quetta Western Bypass" worth Rs. 7103.78 million. The project envisages dualization of existing two lane 22.5 km long Quetta Western bypass to four lanes.

The additional two lanes will be 7.3 meter wide.

The meeting approved another project titled "construction of Dera Murad Jamali Bypass on National Highway N-65" worth Rs. 2143.465 million.

Similarly the meeting referred two projects namely " Construction of Hyderabad- Sukkur, 6 Lane divided, fenced Motorway on BOT basis" worth Rs. 182,496 million and "construction and up- gradation of Jhaljao � Bela Road Hyderabad � Sukkur 6 Lane divided, fenced Motorway on BOT Basis" worth Rs. 14,137.78 million to ECNEC for approval.

A Position Paper was presented relating to "Improving Human Development Indicators in Pakistan with focus of SDGs relating to Education and Six EFA Goals" worth Rs. 3616.152 million and realizing the present Corona pandemic the CDWP approved extension for salaries of the staff for six months (up till June 2020) on humanitarian grounds including BECS teachers also.

The Ministry of Education was directed to present a proposal to the Planning Commission for handing over of students and teachers to the respective provinces within a week time.