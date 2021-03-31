UrduPoint.com
CDWP Approves 4 Projects Related To Health Etc

CDWP approves 4 projects related to health etc

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved on Wednesday four projects related to health, physical planning and housing sectors worth of Rs 24 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved on Wednesday four projects related to health, physical planning and housing sectors worth of Rs 24 billion.

The meeting of the CDWP was held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan.

The meeting approved a project "Development of Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response System with Public Health Laboratories Network and Workforce Development for Transition of Field Epidemiology & Laboratory Training Program" worth of Rs.

4.544 billion.

Similarly the meeting also approved project namely " Strengthening of 12 DHQ Hospitals Building Capacity to Respond to COVID-19 / any future Pandemic in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa" worth of Rs. 6.513 billion and "COVID-19 Response and National Calamities program" worth of Rs.6.044 billion.

The CDWP also approved another titled "Construction of Session Division in Mauve Area Sector G-11/4 Islamabad" worth Rs. 6.95 billion.

