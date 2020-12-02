CDWP approves 4 projects worth Rs 16.02 bn, recommends one project worth Rs 37.91 bn to ECNEC

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Wednesday approved four projects worth Rs 16.02 billion and recommended one project worth Rs 37.91 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Wednesday approved four projects worth Rs 16.02 billion and recommended one project worth Rs 37.91 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration.

The CDWP also agreed on the COVID-19 Responsive and Other Natural Calamities Control Program worth Rs 70 billion.

The meeting of CDWP was presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan while Additional Secretary Planning Abdul Aziz Uqaili, senior officials from Planning Commission and Federal ministries/Divisions also participated in the meeting. The meeting approved project related to Physical Planning & Housing titled "Construction of Islamabad High Court Building at Islamabad (Revised)" worth Rs 4.989 billion.

The project aims at construction of Islamabad High Court on an already acquired plots measuring 220,000 Sqft at sector G-5, Islamabad.

The scope of works includes: construction of courts, auditorium, car parking, road/paths, plumbing works and wood works etc.

The CDWP agreed with the recommendations of the committee for the project titled "COVID-19 Responsive and Other Natural Calamities Control Programme" worth Rs 70 billion with proposed changes.

The PC-1 of this project will facilitate the national program to improve facilities at 50: 50 basis financial supports to all the Provinces in District headquarters/Tehsil headquarters level hospitals, public health surveillance separately for both human and animals, national program for Water Sanitation and Hygiene and improvement in Local Infrastructure. AJK and GB will also be covered under the project financing.

Two projects related to education presented in the meeting. First project namely "Support to Basic Education Development Project AJ&K" worth Rs 5.

97 billion and second project titled "Basic Education for All Project AJ&K" worth Rs 1.58 billion were approved by CDWP.

A project related to Information Technology presented in the meeting namely "Phase-II` of Pak-China OFC project for Establishment of Cross Border OFC Network(Khunjrab-Gwadar-Karachi) along China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Routes" worth Rs37.916 billion was referred to ECNEC for further approval.

The objective of the project is to provide alternate path for International connectivity through Northern border of Pakistan with China, to provide continuous uninterrupted connectivity between Northern and Southern borders of the country by establishing multiple rings for secure and uninterrupted communication network etc.

The second project namely "Establishment of National Aerospace Science & Technology Park" worth Rs 3.481 billion was also approved in the meeting.

Two Position papers related to Industries & Commerce approved in the meeting namely "Establishment of Hub Special Economic Zone" worth Rs 2287.844 million and "Remodeling and Expansion of Karachi Expo Center" worth Rs 2677.42 million.

A Position Paper related to Water resources presented namely "Nai Gaj Dam" worth Rs 46555.29 million. The project envisages construction of 194 ft high Central Core earth Fill Dam with a gross storage capacity of 0.30 Million Acre-Feet and live storage of 0.16 MAF to irrigate 28800 acres of land.

CDWP also approved four Concept Clearance Proposals namely "Electricity Distribution Efficiency Improvement project" worth Rs375.73million , "National Firewall System" USD 100, "National Social Media Application" USD 145 and "Establishment of Pak-Korea nutrition Centre to improve Child and Community Nutrition" worth Rs1464.210 million.