CDWP approves 6 projects of Rs 10.3 bln, recommends 2 projects of Rs 30.86 b to ECNEC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Thursday approved six projects worth of Rs 10.3 billion and recommended two projects worth Rs 30 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The meeting of the CDWP was held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan and was attended by Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, senior officials from Federal and provincial governments.

The meeting approved a project titled "220kV Haripur substation" worth Rs. 3626.54 million.

The main objective of the project is construction of Haripur Grid Station at 220 kV level along with associated transmission line to meet the additional load demand & voltage profile improvement of Hattar Special Economic Zone region which falls under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The CDWP also approved "Evacuation of Power from 330 MW Siddiq Sons Energy Coal Fired Power Plant at Thar" worth Rs 2354.32 million.

Two projects related to Physical Planning & Housing were presented in the meeting. Meanwhile the meeting approved "Construction of 15 Superintendent of Police Residence Sector H-11, Islamabad" worth Rs 151.971 million and "Construction of 04 Police Stations in various sector in Islamabad" worth Rs 150.

A project related to Science & Technology was presented namely "National Electronics Complex of Pakistan (NECOP) phase-1" worth Rs 17918.251 million was referred to ECNEC.

Similarly the CDWP also approved two projects related to transport and communication namely "Construction of Road from Sibi Talli (20 km) and Kohala- Rakhni (80 km)" worth Rs 4000 million.

The project envisages construction and widening of 116 km long existing road from Sibi Talli (25 km) and Kohlu- Rakhni (91 km) to a width of 24ft with 6ft shoulders on each side.

The meeting referred a project titled "Construction of lodhran-Multan Section (North bound 62 Kms) of N-5 and construction of two Flyovers at Railways Crossing on Lodhran Bypass" worth Rs 12945.202 million to ECNEC.

A project related to education was presented titled "Construction of Boundary Walls in Government school of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through Tameer-e- School Programme" worth Rs 203.675 million was also approved by CDWP.

Two position papers "Up-gradation of Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital KIRAN (AECH-KIRAN)" and "Up-gradation of Diagnostic and Therapeutic Facilities at BINO Bahawalpur" worth Rs. 4 billion were approved by CDWP.