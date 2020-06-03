CDWP approves 7 projects of Rs. 24 bn, recommends 1 project of Rs. 11.35 bn to ECNEC

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Wednesday approved seven projects worth Rs.24 billion and recommended one project worth Rs. 11.35 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Wednesday approved seven projects worth Rs.24 billion and recommended one project worth Rs. 11.35 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration.

The meeting of the CDWP was chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan and was attended by Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan and senior officials from different ministries.

The CDWP a project titled "Additional Sources of Supply to Jaranwala Road Grid station" worth Rs. 5787.32 million.

It also approved "30.4 MW Jagran-1 Hydropower project, District Neelum , AJK" project worth Rs. 4306.875 million and another project titled "Strengthening, Up-gradation and ISO certification of Karachi Laboratories Complex at HDIP Operations Officer, Karachi" worth Rs 440.812 million.

A project related to Environment titled "Installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at sukkar in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan" worth Rs.

2522 million was also approved in the meeting.

The meeting referred a project related to governance namely "Pakistan Single Window" worth Rs 11074.16 to ECNEC for consideration.

The main objective of the project is to facilitate trade, simplification and integration of regulatory authority's process/system for reducing barriers of cross border trade related activities without compromising required control.

Likewise the meeting also approved a projects related to ICT titled "Blended Virtual education Project for Knowledge Economy" worth Rs. 5990.26 million.

The CDWP approved a project presented by Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan for rehabilitation of affected population residing along line of control ( LoC) worth of Rs. 3614.980 million.

Similarly another project presented by Ministry of Climate Change titled "Capacity Building on water Quality Monitoring SDG 6"worth Rs. 1275.913 million was also approved in the meeting.