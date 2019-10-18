CDWP approves 9 projects of Rs40 bn, recommends 2 projects of Rs55.5 bn to ECNEC

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Thursday approved nine projects worth Rs40 billion and recommended two projects worth Rs55.5 billion to ECNEC for consideration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ):Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Thursday approved nine projects worth Rs40 billion and recommended two projects worth Rs55.5 billion to ECNEC for consideration.

The meeting, presided over Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, was attended by senior officials from federal and provincial governments, a press release Thursday said.

Projects related to Energy, Science and Technology, Health and Water Resources were presented in the meeting.

Five projects related to energy were presented in the meeting. The first project was "Establishment of Regional Grid in Gilgit- Baltistan Phase-1" worth Rs4,959.187 million was approved by CDWP. Second project "220 Kv Nawab Shah Substation" worth Rs6291.80 million was also approved in the meeting. Third project of Energy was "220 Kv Larkana New substations" worth Rs6,449.40 million was also approved in the meeting. Fourth project of energy titled "Procurement of 220 Kv Mibile Grid station along with the Emergency Recovery of System and 500 Kv shunt Reactors for Emergency Services" worth Rs6,978.95 million was approved by CDWP.

Fifth project titled "220 Kv swabi Substation" worth Rs 6,399.84 million was approved in the meeting.

A project related to Science and Technology namely "Pakistan Research Reactor-3" worth Rs4671.050 million was approved by CDWP.

Another project of Science and Technology was "Establishment of Campus, National University of Technology (NUTECH) Islamabad" worth Rs2,878.610 was also got approval in the meeting.

Three projects related to Health were presented in the meeting. First project titled "Strengthening and up-gradation of the Nursing and Midwifery sub sector within the health sector in Pakistan" worth Rs 27,908.545 million was recommended to ECNEC. Second project of was "Establishment of Safe Blood Transfusion Service Project Phase-11" worth Rs863.367 million approved in the meeting. Third project "Establishment of Medical Device Development Canter at National University of Science and Technology (NUST) Islamabad" worth Rs331.12 were also approved by CDWP.

A project related to Water and Resources titled "National Program for Enhancing Command area in Barani areas of Pakistan" worth Rs27,526.369 million was recommended to ECNEC.