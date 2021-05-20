UrduPoint.com
CDWP Approves Different Developmental Projects Valuing Rs55.5 Bln

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 06:40 PM

CDWP approves different developmental projects valuing Rs55.5 bln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) here on Thursday approved different social sector uplift projects worth of Rs55.5 billion and recommended two projects valuing Rs52.02 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

The CDWP met here Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in chair and approved one development project with a cumulative estimated cost of Rs3.5 billion and recommended two projects worth Rs 52.02 billion ECNEC, said a press release.

Senior officials from Planning Commission, Federal ministries and divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conferences, it added.

A project "establishment of IT Park Karachi", worth Rs31,199.885 million recommended to ECNEC for further approval. The project envisages developing a competitive knowledge-based economy through value addition, innovation, and technology adoption as delineated from time to time in various documents such as Pakistan Vision 2025, Digital Pakistan Policy (2018) and Telecommunication Policy (2015).

While discussing the Information Technology Project, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission said that technology has become very pertinent for economic development It offers a powerful competitive advantage which ultimately leads to job creation with a strong impact on the economy.

He directed the forum to make a special purpose vehicle to run this project in a company mode. World-class consultants should be hired to implement the project State of the art building with international standards should be constructed. He emphasized that time-bound activities should have designed and timely completion of the project should be ensured.

A project related to health presented by Sindh Government in the meeting namely "COVID-19 Response and other Natural Climes Control Program" worth Rs20,822.046 million recommended to ECNEC for further approval. The project envisages strengthening the health and well-being system so that the public health system can be strengthened to deal with the immediate effects of infectious diseases.

The scope of the project includes Civil work 20 bedded ICU, 30 bedded HDU, 6 DHQs, 4 MED, 20 bedded COVID ward, 23 THQs, up-gradation f 6 DHQs, and 10 other General Hospitals of Karachi, Hyderabad, and Shaadpure Institute of Medical Science, installation of 13 oxygen generation plants to various hospitals. The forum directed that the vehicles and administrative costs will be met by the provincial government.

The CDWP also approved a project of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission for Cancer Hospital in Muzafarabad worth Rs3,413.947 million.

