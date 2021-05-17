UrduPoint.com
CDWP Approves Four Social Sector Development Projects Costing Rs 8.7 B, Recommends 01 Project To ECNEC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 11:25 PM

CDWP approves four social sector development projects costing Rs 8.7 b, recommends 01 project to ECNEC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) here on Monday approved four different social sector developmental projects worth Rs 8.7 billion and recommended 01 project valuing Rs17 billion to Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

The CDWP met here with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan cleared four development projects with a cumulative estimated cost of Rs 8.7 billion and recommended one project worth Rs 17 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration, said a press release.

Secretary Planning, senior officials from Planning Commission and Federal Ministries and Divisions also attended the meeting, while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conference.

The projects related to energy, physical planning and housing, science, technology were presented in the meeting. A project related to energy presented in the meeting namely "30 MW Hydro Power Project at Ghowari District Ghanche Gilgit Baltstan" worth Rs 16,399.

76 million referred to ECNEC for further approval.

The generated energy of this project will transmitted to the load centers of Ghanche district and adjacent area of Skardu by laying 5 km long, 66 kV Transmission lines.

A project of physical planning and housing Development of Ziarat Town' worth Rs 1,200 million presented in the meeting and approved.

The project focused on infrastructure development including widening and Improvement existing town roads, regeneration of the old town and provision of missing tourism Infrastructure and socio-economic uplift of Ziariat Town.

Three projects related to science & technology worth Rs 7.4 billion approved in the meeting. First project presented namely "Fulbright Scholarship Support Program HEC-USAID (Phase-III)' worth Rs 4,059.195 million, second project presented Enhancement of Academic Facilities at NED University of Engineering & Technology" worth Rs 1537.345 million and the third approved project title "Establishment of Pak-Korea Nutrition Center to improve Child and community Nutrition" worth Rs 1813.563 million approved by the CDWP.

