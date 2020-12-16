UrduPoint.com
CDWP Approves Projects Worth Rs 75 Bn

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 09:31 PM

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Wednesday considered four projects including two new projects and approved one project worth Rs. 7.25 billion besides approving 05 position papers worth Rs. 21.10 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Wednesday considered four projects including two new projects and approved one project worth Rs. 7.25 billion besides approving 05 position papers worth Rs. 21.10 billion.

The CDWP also referred two Position Papers worth Rs. 37.23 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further approval.

The meeting of the CDWP was presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan and was also attended by Secretary Planning Mathar Niaz Rana, senior officials from Planning Commission and Federal ministries/divisions while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conference.

Projects related to Energy, Physical Planning and Housing, Science & Technology and Transport and Communications were presented in the meeting.

The meeting approved two Position Papers related to energy, the first approve project namely "220KV Dhabeji Substation for Provision of electricity for Dhabeji Special economic Zone (DSEZ)" worth Rs. 4.2 billion.

This project will facilitate the electrification of Dhabeji SEZ, construction of 220 kV GIS substation at Dhabeji SEZ with associated transmission line has been planned to supply ultimate load of 250 MW Dhabeji SEZ.

Second approved Position Paper was "34.5 MW Harpo Hydropower Project District Sakrdu" worth Rs. 9.523 billion.

The main objective of the project is to provide adequate facilities for the generation, transmission and distribution of electrical energy keeping in view the future requirements in Baltistan region.

A projects related to Physical Planning and Housing namely "Improvement of Water Treatment Plant and Water Distribution System in Faisalabad (Construction of Distribution Center, rehabilitation of Old Jhai Khanuana water Treatment Plant (JICA Grant-in-Aid) Phase-1Faisalabad worth Rs.

7250 million" was also approved in the meeting.

The meeting also approved the Position Paper namely "Construction of Judicial and Administration Complex in Mauve area" worth Rs. 537.873 million.

A Position Paper related to Science & Technology presented in the meeting namely "Jalozai Campus of University of Engineering & Technology, Peshawar" worth Rs. 6.535 billion approved by CDWP.

Three Position papers related to Transport and Communications were presented in the meeting namely "Dualization & improvement of Old Bannu Road" worth Rs. 17,230 million referred to ECNEC.

Second paper titled "Land acquisition for Swat Motorway Phase II" worth Rs. 20,000 million was also referred to ECNEC and "Accelerated Development Plan for Southern Balochistan" worth Rs. 313 million was approved by the CDWP.

This project is in the line with Prime Minister's Vision for a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan. Around 320,000 additional households will be provided with electricity, increasing the electricity provision from current 12% to 57% of the households, 100% households will be provided Gas facility, 640000 children will be facilitated through accelerated and distance learning programs, 16 dams will add 0.5 MAF of water storage sufficient to irrigate 0.15 million acres of land, and so many other facilities are included in this.

CDWP also discussed two Concept Clearance proposals namely "Sindh Human Capital Project sindh 100 Days plus Program" worth Rs. 2479.5 million and "Crises Resilient Social Protection" worth Rs. 128.240 million.

