CDWP Approves Rs 4.289.880 Mln For National Center For Manufacturing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Wednesday approved the cost of Rs 4,289.880 million with a foreign exchange component (FEC) of Rs 2,901.250 million for setting up National Center for Manufacturing at a .
The project is scheduled to be completed by June 30, 2027.
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqbal, chairing the CDWP meeting, Prof Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the strategic importance of the National Center for Manufacturing.
The CDWP also approved the revised cost of Rs 485.998 million Bayt-ul-Hikmah project at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML).
The minister observed that Bayt-ul-Hikmah would make Pakistan a global knowledge hub as it would serve as a platform for translating the world’s best books into local languages and vice versa.
He directed the formation of a steering committee to identify key books for translation and the appropriate talent to undertake the endeavour.
The meeting also reviewed progress about the establishment of China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre (CPJR) on Earth Sciences at the Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad and Dr A Q Khan Institute of Materials and Emerging Sciences.
Prof Ahsan Iqbal highlighted that material science would play a pivotal role in shaping the future of production technologies and directed that a leading expert in material science be appointed to steer the project.
He stressed that the selected leader must align with current global competitive requirements to ensure the successful execution of the initiative.
The meeting also reviewed the Quality Assurance Framework for Higher Education in Pakistan, where the minister called for improved regulation of departments to enhance the performance of higher education institutions.
He directed that a roadmap for the performance audit of universities be prepared, focusing on seven key themes, which include academic Quality and Curricula, Research, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship, Academic-Industry Linkages, Technology Infrastructure, Corporate Governance and Finance, Community Service and Engagement and Graduate Quality and Employability.
Prof Ahsan Iqbal further directed the Vice Chancellor of Quaid-e-Azam University to prepare a roadmap for the establishment of the A.Q. Khan Institute of Materials and Emerging Sciences, with the final plan to be submitted within the next seven days.
The minister reiterated that top experts in material sciences should be associated with the project to ensure it meets global standards.
Prof. Ahsan Iqbal also inquired about the updated status on nine Seerat Chairs across various universities in Pakistan.
The chairs, to be filled through the Higher Education Commission (HEC), will be held by internationally acclaimed Islamic scholars. The minister urged that the process be fast-tracked to ensure timely execution.
