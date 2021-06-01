UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDWP Approves Rs 8.1 Billion For Nursing

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 09:50 PM

CDWP approves Rs 8.1 billion for nursing

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Tuesday approved Rs 8.1 billion for up- gradation of nursing profession.

In a landmark decision, the federal government approved Rs. 8.1 billion for strengthening and up gradation of nursing and midwifery profession, said a press release issued by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform here.

The project was presented by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination after extensive yearlong deliberations with the provinces, following the directive of the Prime Minister and the recommendations from the Federal Task Force on health.

The CDWP approved the project valued at Rs 8.1 billion, designed to uplift nursing and midwifery by facilitating faculty development as the country is switching from the diploma nursing to Bachelors program.

It is worthwhile to note that while Pakistan faces a critical deficit of human resource for health, the deficit in nursing is exorbitant.

At 0.67 nurses per 1000 population, Pakistan faces a deficit of 703,070 nurses to meet the current requirements as of 2021.

Meeting this deficit is critical to achieving universal health coverage and improving the access and quality of healthcare services to the under served communities.

The project will also strengthen the governance mechanisms at the Pakistan Nursing Council, enabling it to discharge its mandated functions optimally.

The project will build upon the nursing faculty being trained with the support of the 1000 nursing scholarships awarded last year by the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Education From Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen ..

41 minutes ago

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

1 hour ago

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

3 hours ago

National Centre of Meteorology rolls out host of n ..

3 hours ago

UAE highlights carbon emission reduction strategie ..

4 hours ago

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.