CDWP approves Rs 8.1 billion for nursing

In a landmark decision, the federal government approved Rs. 8.1 billion for strengthening and up gradation of nursing and midwifery profession, said a press release issued by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform here.

The project was presented by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination after extensive yearlong deliberations with the provinces, following the directive of the Prime Minister and the recommendations from the Federal Task Force on health.

The CDWP approved the project valued at Rs 8.1 billion, designed to uplift nursing and midwifery by facilitating faculty development as the country is switching from the diploma nursing to Bachelors program.

It is worthwhile to note that while Pakistan faces a critical deficit of human resource for health, the deficit in nursing is exorbitant.

At 0.67 nurses per 1000 population, Pakistan faces a deficit of 703,070 nurses to meet the current requirements as of 2021.

Meeting this deficit is critical to achieving universal health coverage and improving the access and quality of healthcare services to the under served communities.

The project will also strengthen the governance mechanisms at the Pakistan Nursing Council, enabling it to discharge its mandated functions optimally.

The project will build upon the nursing faculty being trained with the support of the 1000 nursing scholarships awarded last year by the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training.