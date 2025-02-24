CDWP approves Rs.49 bln projects, recommends Rs.19.96 bln others to ECNEC

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday approved development projects worth Rs. 49.310 billion while recommending additional projects worth Rs. 19.96 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for final approval

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday approved development projects worth Rs. 49.310 billion while recommending additional projects worth Rs. 19.96 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for final approval.

With endorsement by ECNEC, the total cost of these projects will reach Rs. 69.275 billion, said a press release issued by planning ministry here Monday.

According to the press release, the CDWP meeting was chaired by Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives (PDSI) and Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Ahsan Iqbal.

The meeting reviewed key initiatives across multiple sectors, including education, health, higher education, industries, information technology, manpower, mass media, physical planning and housing, power, and special areas.

In the education sector, CDWP approved two significant projects aimed at expanding access to quality education in underserved regions. These include the establishment of Daanish Schools in Gilgit Baltistan (Astore) at a cost of

Rs. 2,962.813 million and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) at Rs. 3,052.560 million.

The AJK school, designed to accommodate 800 students, will introduce modern educational interventions such as incubation centers, skill development programs, IT education, and a school meal initiative.

These initiatives will not only enhance learning outcomes but also improve employability, earnings, and health indicators for students in District Bagh (AJK) and Baltistan, ultimately contributing to regional socio-economic development.

In the fuel sector, CDWP approved the project “Supply of Gas to Villages within 5 km of Gas-Producing Fields in Sindh and

Jhal Magsi Town, Balochistan” as part of the fourth-year phase of an eight-year plan.

The Rs. 1,566.564 million project involves laying 192.964 km of gas pipelines to connect 2,934 households in 81 villages.

The initiative is expected to provide affordable and uninterrupted energy access, reducing dependency on expensive and environmentally harmful fuels.

Additionally, the project will create employment opportunities during the construction phase and support long-term economic stability in rural areas.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) presented two key projects that received CDWP’s approval. The first, the Upgradation of Bannu University of Science and Technology (Lakki Marwat Campus) into a Full-Fledged University, will be implemented at a cost of Rs. 2,929.234 million.

This initiative aims to provide education to over 2,000 students, generate employment for 80 faculty members and 98 management staff, and enhance academic quality for 12-15 affiliated colleges.

Additionally, it will introduce research and development (R&D) programs focused on local resources, supported by a team of 28 qualified faculty members.

The second HEC-approved project is the establishment of a National Center for Brand Development, valued at Rs. 1,850 million. This center aims to strengthen Pakistan’s brand identity by promoting research and innovation in marketing, design, and industrial development.

It will provide specialized training programs to enhance the global competitiveness of Pakistani products and services.

The Rs.19,965.659 million Pakistan Optical Remote Sensing Satellite project, sponsored by SUPARCO and recommended by the CDWP forum to ECNEC, aims to enhance the Pakistan Image Interpretability Rating Scale (IIRS). This initiative will play a crucial role in socioeconomic development and national security, with applications in agriculture, precision crop surveys, urban planning, disaster monitoring, water resource management, and GIS data management.

Additionally, the project will strengthen operational capacity for controlling multiple LEO Remote Sensing (RS) satellites, improving satellite data reception, archiving, and dissemination.

With a total cost of Rs. 19,965.658 million, the project represents a major step forward in advancing Pakistan’s technological and space capabilities.

In the Manpower and Employment Sector, CDWP approved the Social Sector Accelerator (SSA) for Health, Nutrition, Education, Youth & Gender (HNEYG) - National Priority Initiatives under the Prime Minister’s Youth Empowerment Programme (PMYEP).

This flagship initiative, titled Youth Ki Uraan, has been allocated Rs. 7,489.724 million to empower young people through targeted interventions in health, education, and skill development.

Under the Mass Media sector, CDWP approved three key projects. The first, the National Information and Media Archival Repository, will be established at a cost of Rs. 2,998.020 million to preserve and document critical media content.

The second project, Rehabilitation of Medium Wave Services from Khairpur, has been allocated Rs. 902.954 million to enhance radio broadcasting infrastructure. The third initiative, Central Monitoring Unit, has been revised to a total cost of Rs. 1,396 million, aiming to improve media monitoring and regulatory oversight.

In the Physical Planning and Housing sector, CDWP approved the Development of Block-A of Phase 1 (500 Acres) of the Karachi Industrial Park, which will be established on approximately 6,400 acres of Pakistan Steel Mills land in Karachi.

With a total cost of Rs. 7,404.010 million, the project is expected to boost industrial development, attract investment, and create employment opportunities.

CDWP also approved the Green Energy Projects, financed by KFW Bank Germany and presented by the Government of Punjab, with a total cost of Rs. 5,062 million. This initiative includes the installation of 21.119 MW solar PV systems across 24 tertiary hospitals and six Daanish schools in districts such as Attock, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Mianwali, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Rawalpindi, and Vehari.

The project is expected to generate 28 GWh of clean energy annually, resulting in estimated energy cost savings of PKR 1,680 million per year. Additionally, it will reduce CO2 emissions by up to 21,106 metric tons annually, significantly decreasing reliance on grid electricity while ensuring sustainable and uninterrupted energy supply for hospitals and schools.

Under the Special Areas (AJ&K and GB) sector, CDWP approved the Strengthening of the Counter Terrorism Department in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, with a total cost of Rs. 2,679.841 million. This project aims to enhance security measures, improve law enforcement capabilities, and strengthen counter-terrorism efforts in the region.

The CDWP approved the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan’s Hydropower Project at Mehdiabad Phase III, Kharmang qith a total cost of Rs. 1,497.019 million. The project will generate 3.07 MW of electricity, producing an annual energy output of 21.27 GWh.

This initiative will provide much-needed power to the Skardu district’s local grid, addressing the region’s energy deficit and reducing load shedding, particularly during the high-demand winter months.

The project is also expected to enhance energy affordability, with an estimated annual energy delivery cost of Rs. 152 million, ensuring a more stable and reliable power supply for residents.

Additionally, CDWP has approved the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Support Project (CPECSP) - Phase II, with a total cost of Rs. 2,459.284 million. This project is designed to strengthen institutional support for CPEC-related initiatives, facilitating smooth coordination and implementation of infrastructure and development projects under the corridor.