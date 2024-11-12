CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs559.766 bln

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI)/Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) that approved seven development projects worth of Rs559.766 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI)/Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) that approved seven development projects worth of Rs559.766 billion.

“Out of these, three projects worth Rs8.23 billion have been approved by the CDWP forum, while it recommended four projects worth Rs551.536 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration,” a news release said.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, Additional Secretary Planning, Members of the Planning Commission, as well as Federal Secretaries, representatives from Federal Ministries and Provincial Governments.

The forum approved a project namely "Improvement of Maternal and Child Health Equipment in Flood-affected and Surrounding Areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa" worth Rs3147.497 million.

However, it recommended a health sector project “Prime Minister’s Programme for the Elimination of Hepatitis C Infection” worth Rs 67.77 billion to ECNEC for further consideration.

The project is designed with a 51% federal share and a 49% provincial share, aiming to screen, test, and treat 50% of the eligible population (82.5 million individuals aged 12 and above) for Hepatitis C.

The goal is to conduct rapid screening tests, PCR testing, and a 12-week oral treatment regimen for affected individuals.

The Federal Government will supply 100% of the Rapid Diagnostic Test kits for screening, 30% of the PCR testing supplies, and 50% of the medicines required for treatment.

The CDWP forwarded another health sector project “Prime Minister’s Program for Prevention and Control of Diabetes Mellitus” worth Rs6.8 billion to ECNEC for consideration.

The project envisages prevention, diagnosis and treatment of Diabetes through awareness, advocacy, & communication, diagnosis at PHC facilities and referral for treatment at THQ/DHQ facilities.

The scope of the project includes provision of diagnostic kits (Urine sticks and Haem-glucostix testing) and procurement of medicines at PHC facilities, training and capacity building of healthcare workers, awareness, advocacy, & communication campaigns.

The forum approved to launch the programme in Federal areas (ICT, AJK and GB) in Year 1 (FY 2024-25) and side by provincial coordination will continue to get commitment of 50% financial contribution of the provinces where after the programme will be implemented nationwide.

It okayed a project "Balochistan Youth Internship Program- Under Post-flood 2022 Reconstruction Program; Resilience Enhancement and Livelihood Diversification in Balochistan" worth Rs1820 million.

Besides, the CDWP gave green signal to a project titled "Establishment of Institute of Petroleum Technology (Revised)" worth Rs 3271.307 million.

It referred a project namely "Flood Response Emergency Housing Project Phase-I (2nd Revision)" worth Rs447,000 million to ECNEC for consideration.

The project is proposed to be financed through foreign funding of World Bank, which aims to support the flood affected people of Sindh Province to reconstruct their houses in selected communities affected by the 2022 floods in all districts of Sindh Province. Besides it would provide WASH facilities / communal toilets and reconstruction of supportive infrastructure including water supply schemes, sanitation, drainage, roads, street pavements and protection works.

The forum recommended a project “CAREC Corridor Development Investment Program Tranche-I Project, Petaro - Sehwan Road Section 130.37 Km, Ratodero - Shikharpur Road Section 44.40 Km, Rehabilitation of Darra Adam Khel - Peshawar Road Section 34.35 Km (Total 209.12 Km) (Revised)" worth Rs 29966.090 million to ECNEC for consideration.