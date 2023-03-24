UrduPoint.com

CDWP Approves Six Development Projects Worth Rs 21.28 Bln

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 05:50 PM

CDWP approves six development projects worth Rs 21.28 bln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday chaired a meeting of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) that approved six development projects worth Rs 21.28 billion.

The meeting, attended among others by the Secretary Planning, Chief Economist, Members Planning Commission and representatives from the various ministries and divisions, considered four projects related to the Ministry of Climate Change, Aviation Division and provincial projects, a news release said.

The forum okayed the installation of a Weather Surveillance Radar at Multan (revised) at the cost of Rs 6188.759 million, the establishment of a 250-bed hospital at Skardu at the cost of Rs 6,045 million, setting up of 'Excellence Hubs' in the field of renewable energy at the cost of Rs 111.403 million, construction of road from Naag to Gichak,(revised) at the cost of Rs 4,255.591 million, construction of two lanes D. I. Khan at the cost of Rs3097.045 million besides establishing 'Capacity Building & Institutional Strengthening of Planning Commission' at the cost of Rs 2086.299 million.

Sharing some details of the approved projects, it said with the construction of a 250-bed tertiary care divisional hospital on land measuring 500 kanal in Skardu city, patients of all the four districts of Baltistan region, tourists and personnel of law enforcement agencies would benefit from the modern healthcare facility at their doorsteps. Currently, there is only a 190-bed RHQ hospital in the Baltistan Division.

Under a Punjab government-sponsored project, it said two excellence hubs of renewable energy for exploring new avenues in view of the demand and supply issues in the energy sector would be established. "The Primary function of an Excellence Hub is the availability of trained manpower in the market by imparting technical training on RE along with the promotion of renewable energies, which includes the counseling of companies, testing of equipment and machinery in that sector, start-up support and information sharing." Similarly, the forum approved the Construction of a road from Naag to Gichak, sponsored by the provincial government of Sindh. "The project envisages, the construction of 47.557-kilometre long a two-lane single-carriageway from Naag to Gichak, having a width of 06-meter (03-meter each lane wide) with 1.5-meter wide shoulders on each side, District Panjgur and Washuk, in the Southern Region of Balochistan Province." The proposed road would connect Gichak with the mainstream of the National Highway (N-85), as well as with Panjgur towards the West and to the South with Awaran City. "Its connection with Awaran will provide an alternate route to reach Bela and then onwards to Karachi, the economic hub of Pakistan, through National Highway (N-25)."The scope of work included earthwork, subbase & base, pavement structures, construction of bridges and culverts. "The scope of work also includes, provision drainage & ancillary works, retaining / breast walls, along with allied structure," it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Multan Weather Balochistan Ahsan Iqbal Punjab Road Skardu Awaran Panjgur Bela Hub Market All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE among world&#039;s top countries with low tube ..

UAE among world&#039;s top countries with low tuberculosis rates: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term par ..

DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term partnership

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bail ..

Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bails

2 hours ago
 Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in fir ..

Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in first Afghanistan T20I

2 hours ago
 Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of v ..

Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of violent protests against PTI Ch ..

2 hours ago
 Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all i ..

Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all issues: Asif

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.