CDWP approves six projects worth Rs 16 bln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ):The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Tuesday approved six projects worth Rs.16.111 billion and recommended one project worth of Rs. 25.226 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration.

The meeting of CDWP was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan.

Senior officials from Planning Commission and federal governments also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conference.

The meeting approved a project of health department titled "Strengthening Civil Registration and Vital Statistics System" worth Rs. 201.917 million.

The project will create a revamped model of registration of all vital events (births, deaths, marriage etc) in Model Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The CDWP also approved, "Baluchistan Human Capital Investment Project" worth Rs. 5.617 billion.

Two projects related to Higher Education were presented in CDWP meeting. First project namely "Ph.D Scholarship under US- Pakistan Knowledge Corridor" worth Rs. 25.226 billion was referred to ECNEC.

This program will develop collaboration between Pakistan and renowned US institutions to transfer new research techniques focused on Pakistani needs.

Project will also bring opportunities to develop research projects and build capacity in the higher education system of both the partner countries.

The second project namely "Jalozai Campus of UET Peshawar" worth Rs. 6.535 billion was approved in the meeting.

Similarly the CDWP also approved a project related to Information Technology namely "E-Office Replication at Division of the Federal Government" worth Rs. 689.653 million.

The major objective of this project included replacing e-office and filling system in all ministries and divisions to achieve the goal of internal efficiency and effectiveness.

The meeting also approved a project "Feasibility and System Definition Study (FSDS) of Pakistan Satellite Navigation Program (PSNP)" worth Rs. 780 million.

A project related to Industries and Commerce titled "Establishment of Hub Special Economic Zone" worth Rs. 2287.844 million was also approved in the meeting.

The project envisages establishment of Hub Special Economic Zone by providing basic amenities to the industries sector in the area.

Seven Concept Clearance projects were presented in the meeting wherein two projects were from World Bank and five projects from Ministry of Finance.