CDWP approves worth Rs.37.18 development projects

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 11:22 PM

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Wednesday approved 04 projects worth Rs.3.69 billion and agreed for 02 projects worth Rs. 33.49 billion

The CDWP meeting was chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, a press release issued here said.

The CDWP meeting was chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, a press release issued here said.

Senior officials from Planning Commission and federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conference.� Projects related to Health, Physical Planning and Housing, Education, and Mass Media were presented in the meeting.Three projects related to health presented.

First project namely "Construction of 50 Bedded Hospital Including Hostels, Residential Accommodation, Medical Equipment, Ambulances & other Vehicles at Pasni" worth Rs.508.20 million were approved by CDWP.

This project would provide medical treatment facilities to the common people in Pasni including its surrounding areas at minimal cost and also includes construction and residential accommodation for doctors and paramedical staff.

CDWP agreed for the project namely "Sehat Sahulat Program 2nd Revision" worth Rs. 31935.005 million. This project envisages provision of social health protection against catastrophic health expenditure to all marginalized families of Pakistan living below poverty line of USD2.00 per day.

Sehat Sahulat Program is under implementation in all districts of Pakistan including districts of Balochistan, Punjab, AJK, Gb and Islamabad Capital Territory. CDWP also agreed for another Project titled "Japanese Grant Assistance for COVID-19 Response" worth Rs.

1562.40 million.

This project envisages procurement of critical care medical equipment and supplies for up-gradation of existing healthcare facilities all over the country. The funding for the project would be extended by the Government of Japan in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

A project related to Physical Planning & Housing presented in the meeting namely "Environment, Social Safeguard & Design Studies to prepare Sub-Project of SOP-II of Karachi Water & Sewerage Services Improvement Project" worth Rs. 661.76 million approved in the meeting.

The Environment and Social safeguard studies and design are identifies by the environmental and social policy of the AIIB and the World Bank as prerequisites for securing sustainable funds for water supply and sewerage infrastructure development, proposed under component 2 of the project.� A project related to Mass media presented titled "Development Communications 2nd Revised" worth Rs. 616.401 million approved by CDWP. The project is for promotion and projection od development projects, policies and programs of the Government.� Mass Media section also presented one Position Paper namely "PTV Terrestrial Digitalization DTMB Demonstration Project" worth Rs. 3756.918 million was approved in the meeting.�A project related to Education Government of Balochistan presented the revised project namely "Establishment of Cadet College, Kharan, Balochistan" worth Rs. 1908 million was approved in the meeting.

The CDWP approved to more Position papers namely "Contraction od Small Storage Dams in District khuzdar" worth Rs. 3056.07 million and "26 MW Shagharthang Hydropower Project, District Sakrdu" worth Rs. 8616.01 million.

