CDWP clears 10 billion Tree Tsunami Program of Rs 125 bn

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Thursday, cleared the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project (phase-1) worth Rs 125 billion presented by Ministry of Climate Change and referred to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Thursday, cleared the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project (phase-1) worth Rs 125 billion presented by Ministry of Climate Change and referred to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval.

Chairman of the committee Minister for Planning Khusru Bakhtyar said that this was a flagship project of the incumbent government and the government was committed to its implementation to mitigate the impact of climate change in the country.

He hoped that the institutions concerned will select environment friendly species for effective implementation of the program.

The targets of the program will also contribute towards soil conservation, improve water storage capacity and recharge of the aquifer of the areas.

In total, the CDWP which met here, accorded approval to eight projects worth Rs 11 billion and recommended eight projects worth Rs 206 billion to ECNEC for consideration.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, senior officials from Federal and provincial governments were also present in the meeting.

Projects related to food and Agriculture, Science and Technology, Information Technology and Climate Change were presented in the meeting.

Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission presented a project "Pakistan Research Reactor-3" worth Rs 4671.050 million which was recommended to ECNEC.

The second project related to science and technology titled "Establishment of the Post Graduate Center for Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture and Health Sciences" worth Rs 527.676 million was approved by CDWP.

Four Energy related projects were presented in CDWP. The first project "Interlinking of 220 KV Dharki, Rahim Yar Khan, Bhawalpur amd Chistian Grid Stations for improvement of power supply system in Southern Area" worth Rs 12273.

39 million was presented and referred to ECNEC.

The second project "220 KV Larkana New Substation" worth Rs 5804.95 was also referred to ECNEC.

The third project Titled "Consultancy Services for Feasibility study of solar water pumping in Baluchistan area" worth Rs 195.19 million was approved by CDWP.

The fourth energy related project "Evacuation of Power from 220/132 KV Grid Station Swabi" worth Rs 747.290 million was also approved in CDWP.

Two projects related to SUPARCO were presented in the meeting out of which "Pakistan Multi-Mission Satellite (PAKSAT-MMI) Project" worth Rs 34,667.89 million was referred to ECNEC whereas the the project "Feasibility and system definition study of Pakistan Optical Remote Sensing Satellite (PRSS-02) worth Rs 316 million was accorded approval by CDWP.

Six projects related to Food and Agriculture were presented in CDWP. The first Project "Promotion of Trout Farming in Northern areas of Pakistan" worth Rs. 23,55.12 million was given approval by CDWP. The second project "Pilot Shrimp Farming cluster Development project" worth Rs. 6,124.25 million was referred to ECNEC. The third project "Calf feedlot fattening (Prime Minister Initiative) worth Rs 2,385.139 million was approved. The fourth project "Prime Minister Initiative for Save the Calf" worth Rs. 3,401.50 million was referred to ECNEC whereas the fifth project "Prime Minister Initiate for Backyard Poultry" worth Rs. 1,671.471 million was approved by CDWP. The sixth project related to Agriculture & Food titled "Water Conservation in Barani Areas of KP" worth Rs. 14,258.448 million was also referred to ECNEC.

CDWP also accorded approval to a project titled "Provision of Security Infrastructure in Malakand, Swat and other conflict areas of KP (Revised)" worth Rs. 2954.12 million.