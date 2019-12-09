CDWP clears 11 projects of Rs 71.66 billion

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday approved eight projects worth Rs 31.44 billion and recommended three projects worth Rs 40.22 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday approved eight projects worth Rs 31.44 billion and recommended three projects worth Rs 40.22 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration.

The meeting of the committee was presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, senior officials from Federal and provincial governments were also present in the meeting.

Projects related to Devolution and Area Development, Energy, Governance, Physical Planning & Housing, Science & Technology, Transport & Communications, Water Resources were presented in the meeting.

Thr CDWP approved a project related to devolution and area development namely "Baluchistan Livelihood Entrepreneurship Programme" worth Rs 7900 million.

The overall objective of the project is to promote employment opportunities and sustainability of enterprises in eight districts of Baluchistan which are affected by prolonged refugee presence.

This project will benefit rural households by promoting livelihoods through enterprise development.

A project related to Energy namely "Provision of Electricity for Dhabeji SEZ project Phase-1" worth Rs 3941.85 million was approved by CDWP.

The main objective of this project is to facilitate the electrification of 220 kV Dhabeji SEZ Grid station to supply ultimate load of 250 MVV under the applicable provisions of the NEPRA rules and regulations to DSEZ.

The CDWP referred two projects related to governance to the ECNEC for consideration including "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization and public Resource Management Program (TA)" worth Rs 2828.

70 million and "Pakistan Raises Revenue Project (formally called Domestic Resource Mobilization Programme)" worth Rs 12480 million.

The proposed Technical Assistant Component will support FBR to improve ICT infrastructure i.e. installation of ICT equipment, tools, skills and software, customs inspections, consulting and non- consulting services for software development etc.

A project related to Physical Planning & Housing was presented titled "Sanitary Sewerage System with Treatment Plant for Gilgit City" worth Rs 3363.975 million was approved in the meeting.

Two projects related to Science & Technology namely "Establishment of a Center or Artificial Intelligence in Health Science" worth Rs 321.450 million were approved by CDWP.

Four projects related to transport and communications were presented in the meeting.

First project titled "Special repair of 600 Passenger Coaches & 1200 Bogie Wagon" worth Rs 2720 million was approved and the second project titled "Special Repair of 100 Nos. Diesel Electric Locomotives for Improving the reliability/availability of running Locomotives" " worth Rs 8000 million was referred to ECNEC.

Other two projects on "Dualization of Road from Bahawalpur- Yazman Road to Chandni Chowk District Bahawalpur" worth Rs 2793.606 million and "Dualization of Road from Gt Road to Gujarat Dinga Road 1/C Gujrat Flyover Length 31 Km in District Gujarat" worth Rs. 7575.019 million were approved by CDWP.

Project related to Water Resources namely "Winder Dam Project" worthRs 15230.76 million was referred to ECNEC for further approval.

Meanwhile the CDWP also approved a position paper "Construction of Judicial and Administration Complex in MAUVE Area" valuing Rs. 537.873 million