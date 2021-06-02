CDWP clears 13 projects of Rs 58.22 bn

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved on Wednesday 12 development projects with a cumulative cost of Rs 30.32 billion and recommended one project worth Rs 27.9 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

Projects related to transport and communications, education, information technology, physical planning & housing, and industries & commerce were considered in the meeting.

The meeting was held here with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in the chair.

Nine projects related to Transport & Communications presented in the meeting namely "Construction of Black topping of Road from Pirwkoh to Peer Sohri Darbar (17 km)" worth Rs 371.66 million and "Constructor of Flyer overs at Various Locations of Quetta City to Mitigate Traffic Congestion" worth Rs 3053.49 million and "Construction of Black Top Road from Sui to Chakar Marri via Lehaq Qaisrani, Ashiqani, District Dera Bugti" worth Rs 275.642 million and "Construction of Black Topping of Road from Pirkoh to Pathar Nala" worth Rs 380.500 million and Construction of Black top Road from Sui to Bijo Qabristan Asreli, District Dera Bugti" worth Rs. 438.250 million and Feasibility for Road Sector Projects of Government of Balochistan" worth Rs. 507.477 million and "Construction / Rehabilitation Tourisim Highway from Lower Topa Murree to Chowk Pindori via Kotli Sattian, District Rawalpindi" worth Rs 4039.

788 million and "Dualization of Road from Lahore Sargodha, Khushab & Mianwali Road (Reach km No 206.94 to 267.37) Disrict Khushab" worth Rs 9400 million and "Dualization of Road from Salam to Sargodha via Bhalwal Ajnala Road District Sargodha (Length 47 Km)" worth Rs. 7400 million approved by CDWP forum.

A project related to Education presented in the meeting namely "Establishment of National Curriculum Council (NCC) Secretariat" worth Rs. 433.85 million approved in the meeting.

A project related to Information Technology presented in the meeting namely "Pakistan Optical Remote Sensing Satellite (PRSS-02)" worth Rs. 27913.567 million referred to ECNEC for further approval. The execution agency of the project is SUPARCO and the location of the project would be three cities Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. The project will support National Security and Socio-Economic uplift of the country due to enhance capability in detection, identification and performing meaningful analysis.

A project related to Physical Planning & Housing presented in the meeting namely "Rehabilitation of Old Town of Gwadar, (Provision of Missing Facilities)" worth Rs 4000 million approved by the CDWP forum.

A project related to Industries & Commerce presented in the meeting namely "Feasibility Study and Infrastructure Construction of the Establishment of Karachi Industrial Park on 1500 Acres of Pakistan Steel Mills at Karachi" worth Rs 20 million approved in the meeting.