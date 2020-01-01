CDWP clears 13 projects worth Rs 123.2 bn

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Wednesday approved eight projects worth Rs. 13 billion and recommended five projects worth Rs. 112.20 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Wednesday approved eight projects worth Rs. 13 billion and recommended five projects worth Rs. 112.20 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration.

The meeting of the committee was presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan and was attended by Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, senior officials from Federal and provincial governments.

A project related to food and agriculture namely "Gwadar Lasbela Livelihoods Support Project-II" worth Rs 12.328 billion was referred to ECNEC.

The GLLSP-II envisage to construct 3 jetties, establish 8 hatcheries and 80 commercial net cultures, 100,000 out of 133,087 households will be covered in Gwadar-Lasbella comprising 400 villages and 45 UCs.

A project related to health namely "Punjab Human Capital Investment Project" worth Rs. 32000 million was referred to ECNEC.

The project envisages increasing access to quality health, education and social protection services among poor and vulnerable households in 11 districts of the Punjab to increase qualitative and quantitative improvement in Punjab's Human Development Index and related indicators.

The meeting also approved a project related to mass media titled "Construction of Auditorium at Pakistan academy of Letter" worth Rs. 110.469 million.

The CDWP approved a project improvement of livelihood and well-being of female home based workers (FHBWs) in informal economic sector in Sindh province worth Rs. 541.086 million.

Similarly the meeting approved a project "Procurement of 3 Nos. latest Printing Machines for Modernization of Survey of Pakistan" worth Rs. 483.639 million.

The project envisages modernization of Lithographic Printing Office of Survey of Pakistan by replacement of old machines with latest printing machines.

Four projects related to Physical Planning and Housing were presented in the meeting. First project titled "Construction of Eastern Wastewater Treatment Plant (44 MGD) of Faisalabad City (Phase-1)" worth Rs. 19071 million was referred to ECNEC and the second project titled "Promoting Sustainable Urban development through Resilient Resources Management with a participatory Approach in Mansehra" worth Rs. 1040.60 million was approved in the meeting. Two projects of Interior Division "Construction of Admin Block Magazine Quarter Guard, Barracks, MT Shed, Horse Stable and Parade Ground in Diplomatic Enclave, Islamabad" worth Rs. 280.848 million and "Construction of Nos Police Barracks ( 100 Men each) in Sector F-7, F-8 and G-10, Islamabad" worth Rs. 185.416 million were approved by CDWP.

A project related to Transport & Communication was presented namely "Construction of Bridge over River Ravi at Mal Fatyana District Toba Tek Sing" worth Rs. 1910.737 million was approved by CDWP.

Three projects related to Water Resources were also presented in the meeting. First project "Naulong Dam Project" worth Rs. 28465 million was referred to ECNEC. This project aims at mitigation and storing flood waters of Mula River, and thus an average of about 137.860 AF water will be annually available for developing irrigated agriculture. Second project titled "Project Readiness Financing for Punjab Water Resources Management" worth Rs. 1276.324 million was approved in the meeting. The last project considered by the CDWP was "Diamer Basha Dam Project Acquisition of Land and Resettlement" worth Rs. 20337 million was recommended to ECNEC.