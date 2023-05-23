UrduPoint.com

CDWP Clears 15 Development Projects Worth 249.21b

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2023 | 10:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has cleared 15 development projects worth Rs 249.21 billion during its meeting held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Planning Ministry, Chief Economist, Members Planning Commission and representatives from the various ministries and divisions, said a press release issued here.

The forum considered 15 projects related to the Ministry of Housing and Works, ministry of national health services regulations and Coordination, Ministry of Communication, Power Division and Ministry of Railways.

The forum has recommended Umbrella PC-1 of the Flood Protection Sector Project-III (FPSP-III)-Updated worth Rs 194.6 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval.

The Ministry of Water Resources is the sponsoring agency of the project while Provincial Irrigation Departments will execute the project.

The main objective of the implementation of Umbrella PC-I of FPSP-III of NFPP-IV is the improvement of country-wide comprehensive flood management approaches on the integrated and innovative basis by the implementation of structural as well as non-structural interventions proposed under the National Flood Protection Plan NFPP-IV.

The major objectives of the project are to reduction in flood losses to private & public infrastructure in an economically sound manner, protect urban & rural bodies, and agricultural lands besides, vital infrastructure installation, Technical feasibility & detailed design studies of Barrages/Bridges and hydraulic structures which need to be remodelled and upgradation of existing flood forecasting & warning facilities for better flood forecasting.

The CDWP also recommended a revised Sehat Sahulat Program as per its approved cost of Rs 31.93b to the ECNEC. Similarly, the forum also approved the Construction of an Interchange on Hazara Motorway which connects Abbottabad & Sherwan Road right after the first Tunnel (Shimla Hill Tunnel worth Rs1.82b, D.I Khan Road Development Package Rehabilitation & Upgradation of Kundal Interchange (M-14) to Chashma -DI Khan Road (Revised), worth 2.80 billion, Construction of Railway Underpass Gojra, District Toba Tek Singh worth Rs1.44b, D.I Khan Road Development Package Revised PC-1 for Rehabilitation & Upgradation of Pezu - Tank Road worth Rs 4.87b, Renovation and Construction of offices, Women Barracks & Multi-Purpose Training Rooms at the office of the Superintendent Railway Police, Rawalpindi (Revised) worth Rs 310.375 million, Establishment of Capacity Building & Institutional Strengthen in Planning Commission worth Rs 2.02b, Electrification of villages at Dera Bugti �Package worth Rs 960.093 million, Re-Commissioning of 5 no Accidental Diesel Electric Locomotives (Revised) worth Rs 2.48b, Rehabilitations of Firefighting system at KMC worthRs 1.83b, Provision of Missing Facilities of Swabi University worth 2.03b, Establishment of Photar Campus of Punjab at Gujar Khan worth Rs 638.45million, Construction of Academic Blocks of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University worth Rs 2.89b, Updation of Rural Area Frame for the conduct of Censuses/Surveys worth Rs 361.736million.

More Stories From Business

