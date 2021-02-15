CDWP clears 5 projects worth of Rs 58.5 bln

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved on Monday two projects worth of Rs five billion besides recommending three projects worth of Rs. 53.50 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved on Monday two projects worth of Rs five billion besides recommending three projects worth of Rs. 53.50 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

The meeting presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan who considered projects related to agriculture and food, governance, transport and communications sectors.

The CDWP also considered a project related to Agriculture and Food namely "Gwadar-Lesbella Livelihood Support Project Phase-II" worth Rs. 12.328 billion and referred to ECNEC for further approval.

This project will have holistic poverty graduation approach covering all 0-40 households, secondly it will revamp the large footprint and assure participation of all 0-40 hhs as members, thirdly, a comprehensive three pronged fisheries value chain development will be pursued combining; value chain development package, infrastructure up gradation and supportive policy and regulators.

The meeting also approved a project related to governance titled "Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Unit in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (UNDP Assisted)-1 Revised" worth Rs. 700.268 million.

The main objective of the project is mainstreaming SDGs in local development plans and strategies clearly delineating the resource requirements, strengthening institutional coordination, reporting and monitoring mechanism for SDGs, Financing for SDGs and supporting integrated and innovative approaches to accelerate progress on SDGs.

Three projects related to transport and communications were presented in the meeting.

First project presented in the meeting namely "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Roads Rehabilitation Project under PKHA portfolio" worth Rs. 28155.972 million recommended to ECNEC. The revised PC-1 of the project envisages rehabilitation of 274 km of existing provincial highway network of Khyber pakhtunkhwa. The revised PC-1 also includes construction of bridges, culverts, drainage, erosion & ancillary works along with ailed facilities.

Second project "Up-gradation of Road from RCC Konodas Bridge to Naltar Airforce Base Camp via Nomal" revised costing Rs. 4286.424 million was approved, another project of T&C namely "Feasibility study and Dualization of Mardan Swabi Road" worth Rs. 13024.42 million recommended to ECNEC for further approval.

Senior officials from Planning Commission and Federal Ministries/Divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from Provincial Governments participated through video conference.