CDWP clears 6 projects of over Rs 50 bn

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Thursday approved four projects worth Rs 16.112 billion besides referring two projects valuing Rs 44.172 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for final approval.

The meeting of the committee was chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan here.

Projects related to energy, culture sports and tourism, transport & communication, food & agriculture and governance were presented in the meeting.

A project related to energy titled "Establishment of 48 MW Jagran Hydropower Station Phase-11 District Neelum, AJK" worth Rs 11,372.135 million was referred to ECNEC for further approval.

The proposed project envisage construction of 48 MW Jagran Hydro Power Station. The project is a run-off river type and located in District Neelum.

The committee approved a project related to culture sports and tourism namely "Heritage & Urban Regeneration in Lahore Tourism Development in Lahore Fort and its Buffer zone" worth Rs 3,655 million.

The project envisages restoration and preservation of various components of Lahore Fort along with rehabilitation, reconnection of Fort with Walled City and up-gradation of outskirts.

The CDWP also approved three projects related transport and communication presented in the meeting.

The three projects include "Rehabilitation of Pasni Fish Harbor Project" worth Rs 1454.987 million, "Infrastructure up-gradation of Karachi shipyard & Engineering works Ltd" of Rs 7789.2 million, and "Construction of Road from Zeyara to Dabori, District Orakzai" worth Rs 3213217 million.

Furthermore the meeting referred a project "Locust Emergency and Food Security Project" worth Rs 32800 million to ECNEC. This project will carry out in 18 districts of four provinces.

The project aims to enhance food security and growth of the sector through control the locust outbreak, strengthening the national food security system and mitigate negative social and economic impact associated with locust attack.