UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDWP Clears 6 Projects Of Over Rs 50 Bn

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

CDWP clears 6 projects of over Rs 50 bn

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Thursday approved four projects worth Rs 16.112 billion besides referring two projects valuing Rs 44.172 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for final approval.

The meeting of the committee was chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan here.

Projects related to energy, culture sports and tourism, transport & communication, food & agriculture and governance were presented in the meeting.

A project related to energy titled "Establishment of 48 MW Jagran Hydropower Station Phase-11 District Neelum, AJK" worth Rs 11,372.135 million was referred to ECNEC for further approval.

The proposed project envisage construction of 48 MW Jagran Hydro Power Station. The project is a run-off river type and located in District Neelum.

The committee approved a project related to culture sports and tourism namely "Heritage & Urban Regeneration in Lahore Tourism Development in Lahore Fort and its Buffer zone" worth Rs 3,655 million.

The project envisages restoration and preservation of various components of Lahore Fort along with rehabilitation, reconnection of Fort with Walled City and up-gradation of outskirts.

The CDWP also approved three projects related transport and communication presented in the meeting.

The three projects include "Rehabilitation of Pasni Fish Harbor Project" worth Rs 1454.987 million, "Infrastructure up-gradation of Karachi shipyard & Engineering works Ltd" of Rs 7789.2 million, and "Construction of Road from Zeyara to Dabori, District Orakzai" worth Rs 3213217 million.

Furthermore the meeting referred a project "Locust Emergency and Food Security Project" worth Rs 32800 million to ECNEC. This project will carry out in 18 districts of four provinces.

The project aims to enhance food security and growth of the sector through control the locust outbreak, strengthening the national food security system and mitigate negative social and economic impact associated with locust attack.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Attack Sports Agriculture Road Pasni Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED8.2 bn in market cap Thursday

24 minutes ago

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

1 hour ago

ADNIC reports AED189.7 million in H1 net profit

1 hour ago

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited and HospitALL partn ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 infection rates among UAE citizens increa ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan Al Mazrouei’s family donates AED1 million ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.